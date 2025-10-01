Hurun Rich List 2025: Juhi Chawla is India’s richest female star with Rs 7,790 crore fortune

Juhi Chawla has emerged as the richest female star in India, according to the Hurun India Rich List 2025, with a net worth of ₹7,790 crore (about $880 million). The milestone makes her not only the wealthiest actress in the country but also one of the richest actors globally.

Juhi’s fortune, however, is built less on films and more on business ventures with her husband, Jay Mehta. Their portfolio includes Red Chillies Entertainment, co-founded with Shah Rukh Khan, and investments in Knight Riders cricket franchises across the world.

By comparison, very few Indian actresses come close to her in terms of net worth. Reports suggest that Aishwarya Rai is the only other female star with wealth exceeding $100 million (₹880 crore).

The rich list also shows the scale of Juhi’s standing within the wider film industry.

She follows Shah Rukh Khan, who also officially entered the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025 as India’s richest entertainer, debuting with a staggering net worth of ₹12,490 crore. The Bollywood icon’s wealth, powered by his production house Red Chillies Entertainment and ownership of Knight Riders Sports, has catapulted him into the billionaire club for the first time.

Both the stars are followed by Hrithik Roshan (₹2,160 crore), Karan Johar (₹1,880 crore), and Amitabh Bachchan (₹1,630 crore).

Juhi rose to fame as a leading star of the 1990s but transitioned into more selective roles from the 2000s onward. Since 2010, she has appeared sporadically in films such as Gulaab Gang, Chalk and Duster, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Sharmaji Namkeen, and Friday Night Plan. Many of these were straight-to-OTT releases or smaller productions. Her last major box office success came more than a decade ago with Son of Sardaar (2012).

The Hurun India Rich List 2025 itself is part of the annual exercise by the Hurun Research Institute, which also reaffirmed Mukesh Ambani’s dominance at the top of India’s wealth rankings.