Hyderabad to get India's first Disneyland? Here's what Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao told a young girl

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday reacted in a positive note to a young girl's inquiry about bringing Disneyland to Hyderabad. In a video shared by an X, formerly known as Twitter, a user named Surendra Vinayakam and his daughter is seen pleading to the state IT minister to bring the famous amusement park to their city.

“My daughter's request to KTR on Telangana elections,” Surendra Vinayakam wrote.

Can’t promise Beta but will try my best 👍 https://t.co/YwWrgHwBNH — KTR (@KTRBRS) November 28, 2023

Speaking in Telugu, the girl affectionately refers to the minister as 'KTR maama' or uncle and earnestly requests him to usher in Disneyland. “KTR maama (uncle), can you please bring Disneyland to Hyderabad?” the girl asks in Telugu.

Responding to this request, the Telangana minister took to social media and stated, “Can’t promise, beta (child), but will try my best,” Rao wrote.

The girl's request quickly garnered a lot of attention on social media. "Such a cute request 😍," a user wrote. Another one commented, "Would be really great if Disney Land comes to Hyderabad. There are 100s of acres for that." "She asked to bring Disney land, Hyderabad have much land just bring Disney," a third user wrote. "Sir You should definitely try to bring any of it sir like Disney or universal or any other theme park it will bring some big boost to economy and also some recreational activities to the people of India and other international communities too," another one wrote.

Disneyland is a world-renowned theme park with locations in California, Paris, Tokyo, and Hong Kong. While there is currently no Disneyland in India or South Asia, there have been discussions about potentially establishing a park in Sri Lanka. In October 2022, news agency ANI reported that a team from Disneyland was scheduled to visit Hambantota, Sri Lanka, to explore the possibility of setting up a theme park.

The upcoming election to the 119 seats in the Telangana assembly on November 30 is expected to be a close and hotly contested race between the incumbent Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), formerly known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the Indian National Congress (INC), and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The BRS, led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), is seeking a third consecutive term in power. The party is banking on its record of development and welfare schemes during its past two terms to retain power.

The INC, the main opposition party in the state, is hoping to make a comeback after being out of power for the past nine years.

Also Read: 'You will shift to Hyderabad after one year': Telangana minister tells Ranbir Kapoor at 'Animal' event