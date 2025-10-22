‘I chose India over Japan — and I regret it’: Tourist's viral Reddit post exposes Bangalore’s urban decay

A Reddit post by an Indian tourist visiting Tokyo has gone viral for its raw honesty and deep frustration over India’s crumbling urban infrastructure. The writer, who said they had lived in Bangalore, Kochi, and Chennai, described how experiencing life in Japan made them realise how far Indian cities have fallen behind.

“I’ve been in Tokyo for just two days and walked over 25 km,” the post began. “And I can say this — India will never be as good as these countries, not even in a hundred years.”

The writer went on to paint a vivid picture of Japan’s orderliness — clean streets, silent roads, and a culture that respects pedestrians. “There are proper footpaths, no exposed drains, no waste, no dog poop. Even the sidewalks are accessible for the disabled and the blind. I bet there isn’t one kilometre of footpath in India that is accessible to everyone,” they wrote.

The Redditor said they were stunned by how disciplined Japanese drivers were. “No one honked at me. Not once. Even smaller roads have zebra crossings and signals that work.”

Comparing Tokyo’s infrastructure to Bangalore’s, the post expressed anger and helplessness: “I’m in the top 1% of earners in India, and I’m still scared for my life when I ride my bike. I prayed for my life while crossing through pothole-ridden roads during rain.”

The cleanliness, the writer said, was almost surreal. “It’s raining here and there’s no mud or dirt. My shoes from Bangalore are cleaner after walking in the streets here.”

They also praised Japan’s efficient public transport — “Tokyo to Kyoto, 450 km, takes two hours. That’s the same time it takes to go from Whitefield to Koramangala on a Wednesday.”

But the most striking part of the post came toward the end — a confession of regret and disillusionment. “Bangalore has made me hate my country, and it’s not something I’m proud of,” they wrote. “I had a chance to work in Japan and chose to stay in India. I’ll never make that mistake again. I’ll leave in a heartbeat if I get another opportunity.”

The post concludes with a message to those who defend the state of Indian cities: “Whitefield is Bangalore — it’s under the Corporation. And to those who blame migrants, remember, it’s the government allowing companies to operate here. If given the chance, I’d gladly leave.”

The emotional post has sparked widespread debate online as many agreed with the original poster's (OP) frustration.

"India somehow adopted the worst of American capitalism and the worst of Russian-style socialism. The kind of chaos you see in India and the divisiveness is very American inner-city like. At the same time, you have the worst of Soviet-style welfarism," a user commented.

"Every time I travel outside India, it’s an eye-opener of how we are deprived of common necessities," a second user wrote.

A third user commented: " You’re comparing India to one of the most developed countries in the world, which of course makes India look like it’s terribly underdeveloped. But if you compare India to the likes of China, Thailand, Sri Lanka, or Malaysia, you’ll find that India is… still terribly underdeveloped."