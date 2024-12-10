'I rejected a CEO today': Woman refuses a job offer after interviewer compares her to ChatGPT

A woman recently shared on LinkedIn that she turned down a job offer after encountering disrespectful behavior during the interview process. Vibha Gupta, in her post, revealed that she rejected the CEO and listed several reasons why she believed accepting the position would have been a "mistake."

"Went to give my first ever f2f interview. Things that made me realise it’ll be mistake to join this company," she wrote, adding that the CEO's behaviour put her off the role.

Gupta shared that the first red flag was when the CEO "made her wait for 15 minutes." While she acknowledged that this could be due to important calls, what followed left a negative impression.

During the interview, the CEO asked if HR had shared a company introduction video with her. When Gupta responded that she hadn’t received it, the CEO immediately called the HR staff into his office and scolded them. "No respect towards his employees. While I understand HR made a mistake but it’s disrespectful to scold your employee in front of a stranger," Gupta noted.

Gupta further shared that the CEO dismissed her copywriting efforts by labeling them as “ChatGPT,” which made her feel that her work would not be valued or respected by him.

"I agree that he might have worked hard to get there but man, please be humble and respectful towards people around you. Right after the interview, I messaged HR about what happened in the cabin and withdrew my candidature," she said.

"He might find someone who’ll be a great fit for his company, but he doesn’t deserve me," Gupta concluded.

Her post garnered hundreds of likes, with many users supporting her decision to decline the job.

"Sounds like a horrible place to work. No amount of money will ever compensate for that," said one of them, while another said, "In my opinion, withdrawing your candidature was the best decision you could have made. Working in such an environment can be toxic and detrimental to your well-being. Nice Move!"