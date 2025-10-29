'I wanted to do good but I’m done': Techie says India fails even its best and brightest

A 27-year-old Delhi techie says he’s leaving India, not for money, but because “basic dignity of life” is missing. His blunt Reddit post has sparked fierce debate and tapped into a growing sentiment among young professionals.

The software engineer, who works at a FAANG company and graduated from a top-tier engineering college, wrote that repeated frustrations with India’s bureaucracy, infrastructure, and lack of accountability had “broken his love” for the country he once wanted to serve.

Advertisement

Related Articles

“I wanted to do good for my motherland, but I’m done,” he wrote. A recent personal ordeal with the judicial system pushed him over the edge. “An honest, tax-paying individual will always face injustice because someone with a pen and authority can destroy you without any consequences.”

He described daily life in Delhi—even in affluent neighborhoods—as a constant struggle: “For clean air, we need purifiers. For water, we buy tankers. There’s no proper policing. Even basic drainage fails every monsoon.”

The final trigger, he said, was the fear of arbitrary harassment. “Someone can file an FIR just to threaten you. They know it harms your career, so you’ll pay. I didn’t study so hard for this.”

The post resonated with young, urban Indians who feel stuck between ambition and dysfunction. One user replied, “Make the most of your one life—do what feels right.” Another added, “You won’t regret leaving. Just avoid Indian friend circles abroad. Gossip culture travels.”

Advertisement

The engineer’s exit reflects a growing trend. India remains the world’s top source of international migrants, with 2.5 million people leaving the country annually, according to the International Migration Outlook 2023.

In 2022, 2.25 lakh Indians renounced their citizenship—the highest in 12 years. By mid-2023, another 87,000 had done the same. The U.S., Canada, Australia, UAE, and Singapore remain popular choices.

Many leave for better pay, but increasingly, others cite cleaner air, safer streets, less red tape, and basic public services.

“I never thought a day would come when I’d fall out of love with this beautiful country,” the post ends. “But I’m done.”