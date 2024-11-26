'I wanted to kill Ajmal Kasab, but I was just...': 26/11 terror attack survivor Devika Rotawan on 2008 Mumbai attack, says she can never forget that tragic night

Devika Rotawan, a survivor of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks and a pivotal witness who identified terrorist Ajmal Kasab in court, still recalls the night that altered her life forever.

At just nine years old, Devika found herself trapped in the chaos at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on November 26, 2008. A bullet struck her leg during the attack, leaving a lasting injury that continues to trouble her, particularly during the colder months when the pain worsens.

On the eve of the 17th anniversary of the 26/11 attacks, Devika Rotawan, now 25, spoke to PTI, saying she can never forget that tragic night.

"It’s been 16 years, but I still remember everything—what I was doing, where I was going, and how the attack unfolded," she said.

Devika shared that she, her father, and her brother were traveling to meet her elder brother in Pune on the night of November 26, 2008.

"We had just arrived at CSMT from Bandra when a bomb blast occurred, followed by a barrage of gunfire. People of all ages were badly injured," she said.

Devika was initially taken to St. George’s Hospital with many others injured in the attack. Overwhelmed by the chaos and severity of the situation, she was later shifted to JJ Hospital, where doctors performed surgery to remove the bullet from her leg.

"I was unconscious for some time," she said, recalling her ordeal. Devika spent over a month in the hospital recovering from her injuries.

After being discharged, she returned to her hometown in Rajasthan, but the trauma of that night stayed with her.

When the Mumbai Crime Branch reached out to her family, asking if she would testify in court, they readily agreed.

"My father and I had seen the terrorists, and I was able to identify Ajmal Kasab, the man who caused so much suffering," Devika said.

Devika’s testimony played a key role in the trial of Ajmal Kasab, the only terrorist captured alive during the 26/11 attacks. Her identification of Kasab in court was instrumental in his conviction.

"I wanted to kill him myself, but I was just a nine-year-old child. All I could do was point him out in court," she said. The memory of Kasab and his role in the attacks continues to haunt her.

Devika, who lost her mother in 2006, dreams of becoming an officer to fight terrorism.

"Terrorism must be eradicated completely. People need to stand up against the wrongs in society. It all starts from Pakistan, and steps must be taken to stop it," she said, expressing confidence in the Indian government’s ability to handle such threats.

Despite receiving support from many after the attacks, Devika shared that some relatives distanced themselves from her family. “We weren’t invited to family functions for a long time,” she revealed, though the situation has improved now. “We’ve started receiving invitations again.”

oday, Devika Rotawan continues to endure the physical pain caused by the events of 26/11, but her determination remains unwavering.

"My leg still hurts, and it often swells during the winter months, but I’m proud that I stood up for justice. It’s important for people to support victims and speak out," she said.

As the anniversary of the 26/11 terror attack approaches, Devika urged the public to honor the memory of the victims and stand united against terrorism.

"Terrorism must end, and people should remember what happened that night. We need to support the victims and fight against such threats together," she said.

Having completed her graduation, Devika now resides in a rented house in Bandra East. In a 2022 directive, the Bombay High Court asked the Maharashtra government to "sensitively consider" her request for a house under the Economically Weaker Section scheme.

Devika mentioned that she had initially received compensation of ₹3.26 lakh like other survivors. Additionally, former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis helped secure ₹10 lakh for her medical treatment. However, while her family was allotted a house, they are still waiting to take possession of the property.

About the 26/11 Terror Attack

On November 26, 2008, ten heavily armed terrorists from Pakistan infiltrated Mumbai via the sea route, launching one of India’s deadliest terror attacks. The assault left 166 people dead, including 18 security personnel, and injured hundreds more. Property damage ran into crores of rupees.

The attack began on the evening of November 26 and lasted until November 29, targeting key locations such as the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Oberoi Trident, the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Leopold Cafe, Cama Hospital, and the Nariman House Jewish Community Centre.

Among the fallen were prominent figures like Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief Hemant Karkare, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Mumbai’s Additional Police Commissioner Ashok Kamte, and Senior Police Inspector Vijay Salaskar.

Nine of the attackers were killed during the operation, while Ajmal Kasab, the sole terrorist captured alive, was tried and convicted. He was executed on November 21, 2012.