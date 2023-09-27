IAS officer, who was transferred for vacating Delhi stadium to walk her dog, now compulsorily retired by Govt

IAS officer Rinku Dugga has been compulsorily retired by the government, according to a media report. A 1994-batch AGMUT cadre officer, Dugga (54) was posted as Principal Secretary, Indigenous Affairs in Arunachal Pradesh.

She along with her husband Sanjeev Khirwar, also a 1994-batch IAS officer posted in Ladakh, were transferred outside the national capital last year as they had ordered the emptying of Thyagaraj Stadium so they could walk their dog.

“Yes, orders have been issued compulsorily retiring Dugga based on her track record,” The Indian Express quoted a government official as saying. The official said that Dugga was retired under Fundamental Rules (FR) 56(j), Rule 48 of Central Civil Services (CCS) Pension Rules, 1972.

“The government has the right to retire any government servant ‘if it is of the opinion that it is in the public interest to do so’,” the report mentioned.

The Centre had shunted IAS couple Sanjeev Khirwar and Anu Dugga to Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh respectively following media reports suggesting misuse of official position by them.

According to official sources, the Home Ministry had sought a report from the Delhi Chief Secretary on the news report regarding the misuse of facilities at Thyagraj Stadium by Khirwar and his wife.

The chief secretary submitted a report to the MHA on the factual position, prompting the ministry to order their transfer.

It was alleged in several reports that the Thyagraj Stadium was closed for sports activities earlier than usual so that Khirwar could walk his dog at the facility. However, stadium administrator Anil Chaudhary had denied the allegations and said that official timings were being adhered to.

