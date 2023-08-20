ICC World Cup 2023: Another schedule change? Now, this cricket association raises security ‘concern’ over back-to-back matches

The ICC World Cup 2023 calendar has already undergone numerous revisions recently, but it appears that the fixture list may see some new changes once again. The Board For Cricket Control in India (BCCI) has received a communication from the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) that says hosting World Cup games on successive days might be challenging to manage.

On October 9, New Zealand and the Netherlands will play at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad, and the following day, Sri Lanka and Pakistan will also play at the same venue.

The lack of any gap between the two games has raised a 'security concern,' said the Hyderabad Police, and especially the match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka is of particular concern to the authorities.

A senior official involved on the organisational front told the monthly sports magazine, Sportstar, "We were told that the issue would be re-examined though at the same time we were being hinted that it would be difficult to change the schedule again at this point of time." "So, we are waiting for the final response," he added.

The face-off was originally scheduled for October 12, but it was moved forward in order to give Pakistan enough time to rest up before the India-Pakistan encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which was rescheduled for October 14.

After the India-Pakistan match that was scheduled to take place on the first day of Gujarat's Navaratri festival and the authorities were unsure about the security arrangements, hence they rescheduled the match date. After this change, the World Cup schedule has seen quite a few changes.

Due to similar circumstances, a match between Pakistan and England, initially planned for November 12 in Kolkata, was moved to November 11 to avoid conflict with Kali Puja. On October 8, the Indian cricket team will face Australia in Chennai to open their season. From August 25, tickets for the ICC World Cup 2023 will officially go on sale.

