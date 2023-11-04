ICC World Cup 2023: Setback for Team India, Hardik Pandya ruled out from playing, Prasidh Krishna to replace him

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya will not play the next matches for India in the ongoing ICC World Cup tournament as he failed to recover from his ankle injury. Pandya got hurt during India’s match against Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Fast bowler Prasidh Krishna has been picked as Pandya's replacement

Pandya missed India's last three matches against New Zealand, England, and Sri Lanka, but was expected to play against South Africa on Sunday. After Hardik got injured, India included Mohammed Shami in the playing XI.

"Pandya hurt his left ankle while bowling during India's World Cup match against Bangladesh in Pune last month and it has now been confirmed that the 30-year-old has failed to recover in time to part of the rest of the campaign," the ICC said in its statement.

Krishna's selection, who has featured in 17 one-day internationals (ODIs) for India, was approved of the Event Technical Committee before the player can be formally included in the squad. The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 includes Wasim Khan (ICC General Manager Cricket and ETC Chair), Chris Tetley (ICC Head of Events), Hemang Amin (Acting CEO - BCCI), Gaurav Saxena (General Manager Operations, BCCI), Russel Arnold, and Simon Doull (Independent Representatives).

Pandya, who played four out of seven matches for India, took five wickets and also an opportunity to bat in India's opening match against Australia in Chennai. In his place, Shami joined and took 14 wickets in all. He also picked up five-wicket hauls against New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

On the other hand, Krishna has picked up 29 wickets at an economy rate of 5.60 with two four-wicket hauls in 17 matches so far. He last played an ODI on September 27, 2023, when India and Australia faced each other at the SCA Stadium in Rajkot.