ICSE releases date sheet for remaining Class 10, 12 board exams; set to begin on July 1

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the date sheet for the remaining exams for Class 10 and Class 12. The exams would start from July 2 and continue to July 12 for Class 10 and start on July 1 and continue till July 14 for Class 12.

Students of Class 10 would appear for the Geography HCG Paper 2 on July 2. The exam would start at 11 am. On July 4, examinations for Applied Art will be held. On July 6, Commercial Applications, Fashion Designing, French, Hindustani Music, Home Science, Physical Education, Western Music, Yoga etc would be conducted.

Hindi, Biology and elective paper Economics would be conducted on July 8, July 10 and July 12. The papers would range from 2-3 hours.

CISCE board examinations for the remaining subjects/papers of class 10 to be held from 2nd July to 12th July 2020. Examinations for the remaining subjects/papers of class 12 to be held from 1st July to 14th July 2020: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) pic.twitter.com/G4pCDBppBQ ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2020

As for Class 12, Biology Theory would be conducted on July 1, followed by Business Studies on July 3, Geography on July 5, Psychology on July 7, Sociology on July 9, Home Science Theory on July 11, Elective English on July 13 and Art 5 - Craft on July 14. All the papers would be of three hours in duration and would start at 11 am.

The ICSE date sheets for the remaining exams come after CBSE released its date sheet for Class 10 and Class 12 a few days ago. CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams would be conducted from July 1 to July 15. The CBSE date sheet not only includes the exams that could not be conducted due to the nationwide lockdown but also the exams in Northeast Delhi that could not be conducted due to the anti-CAA riots.

