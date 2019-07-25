ICSI CS Foundation results 2019 out; girls bag all top-3 spots

ICSI CS Foundation results 2019: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the result of ICSI CS Foundation 2019. Sanghavi Khushi Devendrakumar and Yogita Daswani have jointly secured the first position in the exam. Sanskruti Yogeshrao Saraf has bagged the second rank. The third spot has been shared by Shivani Kumari, Anushka Jitendra Bhoi and Laveena Marcel Mascarenhas. The ICSI CS Foundation examination was held on June 8 and June 9. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on ICSI's official website--icsi.edu.

Here is how to check ICSI CS Foundation result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website icsi.edu

Step 2: Click on the link which says 'ICSI CS Foundation Resuly June 2019'

Step 3: Enter your credentials

Step 4: Download the result and take print out if the e-mark sheet.

The e-result is uploaded of every candidate on the website of the institute -- icsi.edu -- while no physical copy of marksheet will be issued to the candidates. As many as 387 candidates have secured top 25 position in the ICSI CS Foundation Programme exam. Meanwhile, the CS December exam will be conducted on 20th and the result of the December exam will be announced on August 26/27 next year.

Also read: Kakatiya University to release 2nd, 4th semester results of BA, BSc and BCom today; check at kakatiya.ac.in