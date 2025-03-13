'If free electricity of up to 200 units a month…': Narayana Murthy calls for checks on freebies

Infosys co-founder N.R. Narayana Murthy took a jibe at India's growing freebies culture, urging entrepreneurs to focus on job creation through innovation to eliminate poverty.

Speaking at TiEcon Mumbai 2025, Murthy asserted that poverty will "vanish like dew on a sunny morning" if India fosters "innovative enterprises" rather than relying on handouts.

"I have no doubt that each of you will create hundreds of thousands of jobs, and that is how you solve the problem of poverty. You don't solve the problem of poverty by freebies. No country has succeeded in that," Murthy asserted.

Murthy’s remarks come at a time when India supports 80 crore citizens through monthly cash transfers, and as the debate over freebies versus sustainable economic growth continues to intensify.

Clarifying that he does not speak from a political or governance lens, Murthy said his suggestions are purely policy recommendations. He emphasized that benefits and subsidies should come with accountability, suggesting that recipients of state aid should demonstrate measurable improvements in return.

Citing an example, he said, "If free electricity of up to 200 units a month is given, the state can do random surveys at the end of six months in such households to check if the children are studying more or if the parents' interest in the child has gone up."

Murthy's comments align with a broader national debate on the long-term impact of freebies, with even the Supreme Court recently questioning the viability of such schemes.

Murthy also took a dig at the overuse of artificial intelligence (AI) as a buzzword, stating that many so-called AI solutions are merely "silly, old programs" rebranded as advanced technology.