'If it takes a crisis to fix a city, then Bengaluru needs a massive recession': Capital Mind's Deepak Shenoy

Deepak Shenoy, the CEO of CapitalMind, a financial research and investment advisory firm, has said that Bengaluru needs a massive recession in order to fix its infrastructure problems. He made this statement in a post on X(formerly Twitter), after being stuck in the city's traffic for several hours.

Shenoy, who had bought tickets to the live performance of Emmy-winning comedian, Trevor Noah, was met with not one, but two, major disappointments. First, the much-anticipated show was excessively delayed due to widespread traffic congestion. To the audience’s dismay, the situation further went downhill when the show was completely called off, the reason being cited as severe technical faults.

"If it takes a crisis to fix a city, then Bangalore needs a massive recession," Shenoy wrote on X, formerly Twitter, after the ordeal.

If it takes a crisis to fix a city, then Bangalore needs a massive recession. — Deepak Shenoy (@deepakshenoy) September 27, 2023

The CEO of Capital Mind, who "somehow made it to the Trevor Noah show" despite "insane traffic", was disappointed to discover that the location was a warehouse. "There were no real acoustics but my area could hear Trevor clearly. Though some folks in the back couldn't. And the flustercuck of a traffic jam on the way out too. All in all, Bangalore happened," he wrote.

Netizens were shocked to read the post. "Just allowing wfh will do.. But the builder mafia is forcing the govt to force the companies to call back all the employees to offices so that they can charge exorbitant rents and sell overpriced apartments," a user wrote. Another one commented, "No, it needs good administrators. Govt does not want to learn from other Indian cities where 4x traffic is managed much better. Its a shame."

"Weren't people from your city dunking on Mumbai local rush?," a third user wrote. "What Bangalore and every other current and upcoming metro needs is to be separated from their states and be governed by a Mayor as powerful as a CM," a fourth user commented.

Shenoy also shared a thread on X, highlighting how the organiser BookMyShow was to blame for the cancellation of both the Trevor Noah shows in the city.

After making a brief appearance on stage, the comedian said on X on Wednesday that he would be unable to continue with the event.

"Dear Bengaluru India, I was so looking forward to performing in your amazing city but due to technical issues, we’ve been forced to cancel both shows. We tried everything but because the audience can’t hear the comedians on stage there’s literally no way to do a show," he wrote.

Dear Bengalaru India, I was so looking forward to performing in your amazing city but due to technical issues we’ve been forced to cancel both shows.

We tried everything but because the audience can’t hear the comedians on stage there’s literally no way to do a show. We’ll make… — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) September 27, 2023

The second event was scheduled for Thursday at the same location.

Also Read: Reports say TCS ending hybrid work policy from Oct 1; netizens say 'this means more traffic jams'