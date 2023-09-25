'If Narendra Modi calls…': Woman biker abuses cops on Bandra-Worli Sea Link after being stopped for not wearing helmet

A woman biker was caught on camera threatening and abusing police on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai on September 24. The woman was stopped by the police for riding without a helmet, but she refused to comply with their instructions.

In the video, Nupur Patel, a 26-year-old architect can be seen arguing with the police constable and telling them that she will call the Prime Minister if they do not let her go. She also said that she is a "VIP" and that she has the right to ride on the Sea Link without a helmet.

The woman who refused to get off her bike, said, "If Narendra Modi calls me and tells me to turn off my bike, I'll do it. Go call Modi." When the official tried to pull her over, she abused him and said, “Haat kaat ke rakh dungi... Himmat kaise hui teri gaadi chhoone ki (I will cut off your arm. How dare you lay a hand on my bike).”

26-year-old Nupur Patel was arrested by the police on September 15 for riding on her motorcycle — without a helmet — on the Bandra-Worli link ::: Rani Beti 😂😂verbally abused the cops when they asked for her license and the vehicle’s documents. pic.twitter.com/9B2xsGLie1 — H Sondh (@h_sondh) September 24, 2023

She even pointed a pistol-shaped lighter at the cops when she was stopped and asked to show her licence and other registration documents.

Nupur, who is a resident of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, was visiting her brother in Pune. She took her brother's motorcycle for a trip to Mumbai. However, she was completely unaware of the fact that two-wheelers are not not allowed on the Worli Sea Link.

Police received a tip-off from Bandra-Worli Sea Link security that a woman named Nupur Patel was riding her Bullet on the Sea Link and heading south.

“When the police personnel stopped her, she started arguing with them, saying that her father owned the road, and she is a taxpayer and therefore nobody could stop her. Despite several requests, she was not ready to take her two-wheeler on one side of the road and was arguing with the traffic police,” India Today quoted a police official as saying.

"She got into unnecessary arguments and even pushed a constable," the official claimed. Police registered a case against her under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (voluntarily obstructing a public servant in the discharge of his public functions), 279 (rash driving), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code and sections including 129 (driving without helmet) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

She was given a notice to appear before the investigating officer under Section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and was allowed to go.

