'If the chart still looks this...': Sanjeev Sanyal shares 'simple measure of President Trump's success'

As President Donald Trump’s administration tightens the screws with a new wave of tariffs, China’s export engine is sputtering. The sharp escalation in duties has scrambled global supply chains and sent costs soaring for companies and consumers on both sides.

China’s towering presence in global commerce is hard to miss — and a recent chart shared by economist Sanjeev Sanyal put a finer point on it.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Sanyal posted data showing the country’s overwhelming dominance on Amazon, writing, “China dominates goods sold on Amazon with 71% of suppliers sourcing from there!! The US is second at 30% and India is third at 14%. The rest don't really matter. This would be a simple measure of President Trump's success... if the chart still looks this in 36 months time, it failed. On the other hand…”

China dominates goods sold on Amazon with 71% of suppliers sourcing from there!! The US is second at 30% and India is third at 14%. The rest don't really matter. This would be a simple measure of President Trump's success..... if the chart still looks this in 36 months time, it… pic.twitter.com/4qfaCBwiQ5 — Sanjeev Sanyal (@sanjeevsanyal) April 18, 2025

The post struck a nerve, sparking sharp reactions online.

Advertisement

“These are interesting times, let's see how the chart looks in 36 months. But, the volume may fall on Amazon, as sellers sourcing from China may not sustain their previous margins making the business less lucrative!” observed one user.

Another remarked, “US and China may swap places. India would still be third. Our business spirits is shackled by babudom.”

“I’m sure India and US will rise and China's numbers will fall with these Tariffs...” added a third.

Despite growing pressure from the West, China remains the world’s top exporter, sending out over $3.38 trillion worth of goods in 2023. Its exports — ranging from electronics and machinery to electric vehicles and solar tech — have long underpinned global supply chains. But that foundation is now under strain, with weakening demand and protectionist trade shifts biting into growth.

Advertisement

Experts now warn that China's exports to the US could nosedive by as much as 75% over the next 18 months, effectively throttling a major artery of its economy. With exports driving much of its 2024 growth, China is urgently rerouting its trade ambitions toward Southeast Asia, Africa and India.