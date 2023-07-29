IIT Bombay's early exit BSc option proves popular, attracts fifteen students

IIT Bombay has embraced the concept of flexibility in higher education with its early exit option, which was introduced last year. This initiative allows students pursuing the four-year BTech degree course to have a specialised BSc degree if they are unable to complete the entire program.

During a press conference commemorating 'Three Years of the National Education Policy 2020,' Professor S Sudarshan, the deputy director of IIT Bombay, emphasised the positive impact of the NEP on higher education. Thanks to the policy, students now have the freedom to choose core courses and a diverse range of electives across various disciplines, empowering them to shape their educational journey according to their interests and career aspirations.

The NEP has encouraged the establishment of new disciplines beyond traditional lines. IIT Bombay has taken this opportunity to create innovative schools like the School of Management and the School for Entrepreneurship, broadening the horizons of higher education and promoting multidisciplinary learning.

Professor Avinash Mahajan, the Dean of Academic Programmes at IIT, elaborated on the early exit option available to BSc degree-seeking students. To obtain a BSc degree, students must complete 160 credits during three years of study. If a student accumulates at least 30 credits in their core subject, they will be awarded a specialised BSc degree in that field. For instance, a student earning 160 credits with 30 of them from computer science will receive a BSc degree in computer science.

As part of IIT Bombay's curriculum, students are required to select one humanities subject each year. In response to students' needs and to reduce academic pressure, the institute has decided to limit humanities subjects to one per semester in the first year. Additionally, IIT offers extra classes to support students who may struggle with English during their first year, offering credits for participation.

The positive impact of the NEP extends beyond IIT Bombay. Sona Seth, deputy commissioner of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) Mumbai Region, shared the successful implementation of the NEP in Kendriya Vidyalayas. The introduction of Balvatika (pre-primary classes) as outlined in NEP 2020 resulted in 49 KVs having permanent buildings on a pilot basis, welcoming 5,477 children across the state. In the upcoming academic year, 20 new Balvatika classes will be introduced, furthering the NEP's goal of providing quality education from the early stages.

