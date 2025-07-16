'I'm losing my sanity': Indian techie based in US considers moving back to India, leaves netizens divided

An Indian techie working on an H-1B visa recently talked about the impact of working in a toxic job and staying alone in the US on his mental health. The techie said that he mainly works in data engineering and writing complex SQL statements for business logic.

He further said that even though he does not mind the grind of the work, his mental health has been suffering of late. He also said that he misses staying close to his parents and that he does not have many friends.

"I live alone with my cat, i make decent money so i can afford a car. In my job, i have no respect from anybody. Nor do i have any say on what i work on, i am constantly micromanaged and in meetings always interjected by my PM. Work frustration aside, i really miss staying close to my parents. I have no friends here or honestly not many friends in india," the user wrote in his post.

He further said that in India, he lives in a very polluted area of Mumbai. "In india, my house is always extremely loud due to traffic and i live in a very polluted area of mumbai. There are no parks or activities for me except maybe the gym. It seems like i am losing all of my sanity. I do want to progress but something within me is terrified of moving forward," the user commented.

Read the full Reddit post here

Here's how netizens reacted

The Redditor's post went viral, with netizens sharing their takes. While some empathised with the poster's plight, others asked him not to come back to India.

"Are you married or not? If you don’t have dependents, then living in the US alone is not rewarding," a user wrote.

"Living in the US is a foolish thing as of now. Trump is not going to let you get the green card. Canada is not easy either. I moved to the US in 1999, which is the biggest mistake in my life, and I regret till now. Look into India, Philippines, New Zealand and Australia, maybe a good option," a second user stated.

"If you do not have any financial commitments (credit card payments, education loan etc.) then happily return back to India. I understand your concerns of infrastructure back home, but the Privilege of having family besides is more than anything else in this world," a third user commented.

"Prioritize your health. You can work in India for 1-2 year and come back later on H1b or L1 visa. Being around parents helps a lot," another Redditor said.

"Switch jobs! Not an easy option but worth the effort. India is no better. And you earn way less back home. Micromanagement seems to a national pastime among bosses!!! Weigh your options, pick the lesser evil. My 2 cents," yet another Redditor commented.