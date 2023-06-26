IMD issues orange alert for Delhi; predicts heavy rainfall in Mumbai in next 48 hours 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Delhi for Monday and a yellow alert for the national capital on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Met Department forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain/thundershowers in Delhi on these three days.

The IMD said in its forecast: “Light to moderate rain and thundershowers are expected to hit Delhi in the coming days and the sky condition will remain generally cloudy”. A yellow alert has also been issued for parts of NCR including Ghaziabad, Noida, Faridabad, and Gurugram.

The Met Department further stated: "Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorm and lightning very likely over the western Himalayan region during June 24-28, and over the plains of northwest India (except west Rajasthan) during June 25-28.”

It added that isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy rains is very likely to prevail over Uttarakhand on June 25. Isolated heavy/very heavy rainfall is very likely over Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh during June 24-28.

The Met Department further said isolated heavy rainfall is very likely to prevail over West Uttar Pradesh during June 24-26; over East Uttar Pradesh on June 25-26; over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on June 25 and 26 and East Rajasthan during June 25-28.

Moreover, the weather office predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coastal region including Mumbai and Madhya Maharashtra over the next 48 hours. A yellow alert has issued for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Sindhudurg and predicted heavy rainfall in Mumbai during the next 4-5 days. An orange alert was also issued for Raigad and Ratnagiri.

A Met Department official told news agency PTI that a low-pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal, cyclonic circulation over Gujarat’s Kachchh region and an active trough spread over Maharashtra to coastal Karnataka would bring heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours across Konkan including Mumbai and Madhya Maharashtra.

For the first time in 62 years, the southwest monsoon arrived in Delhi and Mumbai on the same day on June 25. The rare phenomenon last took place on June 21, 1961, when monsoon advanced over Delhi and Mumbai over the same time, as per IMD. While monsoon arrived two days early in the national capital, it was delayed by over two weeks in Mumbai. Monsoon normally hits Delhi on June 27 whereas the monsoon arrival date in Mumbai was June 11.

IMD Director General Dr Mrityunjay Mohapatra said southwest monsoon has advanced into parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai and also in some parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, remaining parts of Uttarakhand and most parts of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh on June 25.

