IMD predicts heavy rains, hailstorm, thunderstorms in these places as Cyclone Biparjoy set to make landfall; check details 

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted heavy to heavy rainfall in various parts of India during the next five days. The Met department also stated in its forecast that light to moderate rainfall with heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy rainfall is likely to prevail in parts of south Rajasthan on June 16-17. It added light to moderate rainfall with heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy rainfall is also very likely over southeast Rajasthan on June 17 due to the impact of Cyclone Biparjoy.

Not only this, the weather department also predicted hailstorm with thunderstorms and lightning in parts of northwest India on June 15.

IMD rainfall alert this week

Northeast India:

Widespread light/moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy showers very likely over the region during next 5 days. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over Meghalaya during June 14-16.

East India:

Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds very likely in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Andaman & Nicobar Islands during next 5 days.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to prevail at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during next 5 days. Heavy rainfall is also very likely at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on June 14.

Northwest India:

Light/moderate isolated to scattered rainfall with hailstorm, thunderstorm and lightning are very likely in isolated places over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on June 14-15.

Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over southwest Rajasthan on June 16-17 and over southeast Rajasthan on 17th June.

Meanwhile, Cyclone Biparjoy will make landfall near Gujarat’s Jakhau Port on June 15 as a very severe cyclonic storm with maximum wind speed ranging from 125-135 kmph and gusting upto 150 kmph. The cyclone is expected to cross near the coasts between Porbandar and Dwarka in Gujarat on Thursday.

