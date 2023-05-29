IMD weather update: Rain, thunderstorms to bring down temperature in Delhi-NCR, Haryana

Rain lashed parts of the national capital in the early hours of Monday morning, bringing relief to the residents from the summer heat.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday night predicted rain along with dust storms in parts of Delhi-NCR, Haryana, among others.

"Dust storm/Thunderstorm with rain and gusty winds speed of 40-60 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi, NCR ( Bahadurgarh, Gurugram) Hansi, Meham, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Nuh (Haryana) during next 2 hours," it said.

Dust storm/Thunderstorm with rain and gusty winds speed of 40-60 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi, NCR ( Bahadurgarh, Gurugram) Hansi, Meham, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Nuh (Haryana) during next 2 hours. @ndmaindia @moesgoi @DDNewslive pic.twitter.com/TLoT5XhfT7 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 28, 2023

This came a day after the maximum temperature in the national capital on Sunday settled at 35.7 degrees Celsius, five notches below the season’s average, according to IMD. The minimum temperature also settled at 23.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season’s average.

On Monday, May 29, the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle even lower than the previous day's numbers after rains lashed the city.

The rainfall in Delhi is due to the presence of moderate to intense convection over Haryana which moved towards the Delhi-NCR region, as per IMD. Earlier on Saturday, the IMD issued an orange alert for Haryana, North-East Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and said there is a possibility of thunderstorms in Delhi for the next 3-4 days.

The national capital may witness thunderstorms and gusty winds even today, as on Sunday, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority said light to moderate spells of rain coupled with thunderstorms are very likely to occur in Delhi in the next 24 hours, reported news agency ANI.

Also Read: GT vs CSK, IPL 2023 Final Reserve Day: Timing, weather conditions & more

Also Read: Wrestlers’ protest: Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia booked after scuffle with Delhi Police

Also Watch: Top news on 29th May: Adani Transmission, IRCTC Q4 Earnings, Infollion Research SME IPO, Nifty, Market outlook today, ISRO Navigation Satellite launch, Petrol Price, Gold Price & More