IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 final: ‘Not cool,’ say netizens after Harbhajan Singh’s dig at Anushka Sharma, Athiya Shetty

Commentator and former cricketer Harbhajan Singh has come under fire from netizens for his remarks against Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty. During the commentary, Harbhajan Singh, also known as Bhajji questioned the actresses’ understanding of the game and said that he wondered what they would be talking about.

“Aur main yeh soch raha tha ki baat cricket ki ho rahi hai ya filmon ki. Kyunki cricket ke bare mein to janta nahi kitni samajh hogi (And I was thinking whether the conversation is happening about cricket or films. Because I am not sure how much understanding they have about cricket),” Bhajji could be heard saying during his commentary.

Bhajji’s comments came hours after photographs of Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty cheering together for their husbands KL Rahul and Virat Kohli went viral on the social media platform X formerly known as Twitter. They were cheering for Rahul and Kohli together when the two were batting earlier in the day.

Needless to say, the remark did not go down well with social media users and they took to X to condemn the former cricketer. A user was of the opinion that Singh’s remarks just did not sit right and were not cool.

“Harbhajan Singh suggesting Anushka and Athiya lack cricket knowledge, saying ‘I don’t know if they’re talking about cricket or films, I don’t think they know much about cricket.’ Just doesn’t sit right, not cool,” a user said.

“Harbhajan’s comment about Anushka and Athiya not knowing anything about cricket was just so not cool. Not expected from him,” another user said.

Another user wrote, “They were talking about how their husbands will score a 50 today, Harbhajan Singh.”A user also took this opportunity to take a jibe at Harbhajan Singh for his limited knowledge of politics. Harbhajan Singh is a Rajya Sabha MP for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from Punjab.

“For sure, they have more knowledge about cricket than your knowledge about politics. Fun fact, they and their husbands have earned their seats in respective domains! Unlike you, who’s got a free seat,” the user said.

“What’s with Harbhajan Singh’s misogynist comments on Anushka and Athiya?! “I don’t know if they’re talking about cricket or films, I don’t think they know much about cricket” Can the others in the commentary box ask him to stick to talking about those on the field? #CWC23Final,” yet another user said on X.

