IND vs SA World Cup 2023: 'Time to celebrate fast bowling in Indian cricket,' Shoaib Akhtar praises Shami, Siraj, Bumrah

Former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar is all praises for India's bowling lineup after the Men in Blue thrashed South Africa. On Sunday, India thrashed South Africa by 243 runs to maintain their top ranking in the World Cup 2023 points table. With this match, the Proteas are now placed third at the points table.

While Jasprit Bumrah did not take any wicket, he built the pressure on the South African team by bowling at an economy of 2.80 in five overs. Mohammed Siraj got the wicket of Quinton de Kock early on in the match. Mohammed Shami continued his dream spell after he took the wickets of Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram, leaving South Africa at a sorry score of 34-3.

Ravindra Jadeja, also popularly known as Jaddu, ran riot in yesterday's match at Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens against the Proteas as he picked up 5 wickets for 25 runs, including David Miller, Kagiso Rabada, and Heinrich Klaasen. Absolutely wowed by the brilliance of Indian bowlers, Akhtar said that it is high time the world starts regarding Indian fast bowlers just like batsmen. He added that they have done a fine job in the last 3-4 matches.

"Credit goes to the bowlers as they are performing brilliantly. It's high time that you start regarding Indian pace bowlers as you do it for the batters basically. It's time to celebrate fast bowling in Indian cricket because they have done a wonderful job in the last three to four matches and they are looking apart," the fast bowler, also known by the monicker Rawalpindi Express, said on his YouTube channel.

He also expressed his dismay with the South African team for failing to give a fight against the Indian bowlers and also had some special comments for the South African captain Temba Bavuma.

"I am disappointed with South Africa that they did not take charge and didn't even try. They got bogged down in front of India. Bavuma, their skipper, did not even try to attack the pacers. He should have done something different. It was a walk in the park for India," he said. While India set a massive target of 327 runs to chase, South Africa were bowled out for 83 in 27.1 overs.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi Express was not the only one to praise India’s bowlers. Legendary Pakistani bowler Wasim Akram also lambasted former Pakistani cricketer Hasan Raza after he claimed that Indian bowlers are getting “different and suspicious balls” in the ongoing 2023 World Cup tournament.

Akram said that such comments could make Pakistan a laughing stock in front of the entire world. “I have been reading about it for the last couple of days. I want to have the same thing these guys are having, sounds like fun. Because their mind is not there. Beizzati apni to karaani hi karaani, saadi bhi na karawo poorey duniya wich (You will embarrass yourself and you will get us humiliated as well in front of the whole world),” he said on A Sports.

Previously, Raza said he was surprised by the amount of seam and swing that the Indian bowlers, especially Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj, are getting. He also sought an ‘inspection’ of the balls being used in the matches.

He added that India has taken 7-8 DRS calls, all of which have gone in their favour. "We are seeing that when they are batting, they bat really well and suddenly the ball starts doing things when India bowl. There have been 7-8 close DRS calls that have gone in their favour,” Raza was quoted as saying by ABN News.

Raza’s comments came after India thrashed Sri Lanka mercilessly by 302 runs on November at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Men in Blue bowled the Sri Lankans out for 55 in 19.4 overs. In this match, Shami finished with the figures of 5-1-18-5 and became India’s leading wicket-taker in the history of the World Cup. Mohammed Siraj got the wickets of Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama.

