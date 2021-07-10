India bars YouTuber Karl Rock from entering the country; cancels his visa

The Indian government has restricted New Zealand-based YouTuber Karl Rock from visiting India until 2022 as he was found doing business activities while on a tourist visa, which is in violation of multiple visa norms, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Karl Rock, whose real name is Karl Edward Rice, has however alleged that the Indian government had cancelled his visa last year without giving any reason as to why he was "blacklisted" after the vlogger left India to travel to Dubai and Pakistan.

The YouTuber shared a video titled 'Why I Haven't Seen My Wife in 269 Days #Blacklist' on his YouTube channel and Instagram handle. "The Government of India has separated me and from my family in New Delhi by adding my name to their Blacklist without telling me, giving reasons, or letting me reply. I've been away from my wife Manisha Malik and family for 269 days now," Karl Rock stated in the video.

Meanwhile, Karl Rock's wife Manisha Malik has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court seeking removal of her husband's name from the Indian government's blacklist, news agency ANI reported. Her petition read that she is deprived of living with her husband as the latter is denied a visa and thus, violating her right to life and dignity guaranteed under Article 21.

"The petitioner is an Indian national and has been with Karl Edward Rice, a national of New Zealand, since 2014 and married him in 2019. Since their marriage, the petitioner and Rice have been peacefully living together in New Delhi. The petitioner and her husband are YouTube vloggers and therefore have visited most of India's to capture its beauty and thereby contribute to the promotion of tourism in India", the petition filed by Rock's wife stated.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal; with agency inputs

