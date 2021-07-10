India's Harleen Deol takes a brilliant catch against England; Anand Mahindra calls her 'the real wonder woman'

After Harleen Deol's sensational catch in the England vs Ind Women's 1st T20I match took social media by storm, industrialist Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share a video of the incredible moment with an appreciative caption. The Mahindra Group Chairperson wondered in his post if Harleen Deol's long-off fielding in the first T20I against England was for real or not.

In the video, it seemed as if the ball would go beyond the boundary, but Harleen showed commendable presence of mind and jumped to catch the ball but soon realised she was out of the boundary. She then stepped inside the boundary and completed the catch to dismiss Amy Jones, who was batting 43 off 26 balls.

The Mumbai-based business tycoon tweeted, "Nope. Not possible. Couldn't have happened. Must be some special effects trick. What? It was real? Ok, move over Gal Gadot; the real Wonder Woman is here…"

Nope. Not possible. Couldn’t have happened. Must be some special effects trick. What? It was real? Ok, move over Gal Gadot; the real WonderWoman is here... pic.twitter.com/Cr9STZrVnW — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 10, 2021

Shikha Pandey, who bowled during the match, said this type of catch will now be known as the 'Harleen catch' and that players want to play for moments like these. "Not the result we wanted, but we play for moments like these!! Decided- From now on we shall call this type of catch as 'Harleen catch'! You beauty #DefyingGravity."

Not the result we wanted but we play for moments like these!!

Decided- From now on we shall call this type of catch as ‘Harleen catch’! You beauty @imharleenDeol #DefyingGravity



pic.twitter.com/ruh8Bf3Qwp — Shikha Pandey (@shikhashauny) July 9, 2021

Former international cricketer VVS Laxman also shared the viral video with an appreciative caption. "As good a catch one will ever see on a cricket field, from Harleen Deol. Absolutely top class," Laxman tweeted

As good a catch one will ever see on a cricket field, from Harleen Deol. Absolutely top class. https://t.co/CKmB3uZ7OH — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 10, 2021

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

Also read: Blacklisted by Indian govt; separated from wife in Delhi: New Zealand vlogger Karl Rock