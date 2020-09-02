India's coronavirus cases surge to 37.69 lakh; recovery rate rises to 77%

India registered 78,357 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday. The total coronavirus cases rose to 37,69,524 while the death toll climbed to 66,333 with 1,045 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data showed.
The recoveries have surged to 29,019,09 at 76.9 per cent, whereas the fatality rate has declined to 1.75 per cent.
There are 8,01,282 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 21.25 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.
India's COVID-19 cases rose from 20 lakh to 30 lakh in 16 days and 10 lakh to 20 lakh in 21 days. The country's coronavirus tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 and went past 30 lakh on August 23.
ICMR said a total of 10,12,367 tests were conducted in the 24 hours to Tuesday. So far, 4.43 crore samples have been tested till September 1.
Here is the state-wise active coronavirus case tally:
Andaman and Nicobar Islands -400
Andhra Pradesh- 1,01,210
Arunachal Pradesh -1,226
Assam- 24,514
Bihar-16,168
Chandigarh-1,642
Chhattisgarh-15,533
Dadra Nagar Haveli-262
Delhi-15,870
Goa-3,962
Gujarat- 15,708
Haryana- 11,885
Himachal Pradesh-1,527
Jammu and Kashmir-8,022
Jharkhand-15,256
Karnataka-91,018
Kerala- 22,578
Ladakh-720
Madhya Pradesh-14,072
Maharashtra-1,98,866
Manipur-1,903
Meghalaya-1,193
Mizoram-408
Nagaland-793
Odisha-25,288
Puducherry-4,851
Punjab-15,849
Rajasthan-13,970
Sikkim-429
Tamil Nadu-52,379
Telengana-32,341
Tripura-4,737
Uttar Pradesh-55,538
Uttarakhand-6,042
West Bengal-24,822
