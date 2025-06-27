'India is better...': Viral video exposes Canada's harsh truth, crowded queues, few jobs, hard life

Dreams of life abroad often shimmer with images of fat paychecks and endless job opportunities. But a viral video from Canada is jolting many Indians back to reality, revealing the less glamorous side of immigrant life that’s usually hidden behind social media snapshots and success stories.

The clip, shared on Instagram by user @kanutalescanada, begins with the woman addressing a familiar belief among Indians. “Guys, hamare jo Indian friends ya relatives hain jinko lagta hai ki Canada mein bahut jobs aur paisa hai, unko ye video dikha dena,” she urges, asking viewers to share the video with anyone convinced that life overseas comes easy.

She then swivels her camera to show a snaking line of job seekers waiting outside a modest employment office. The position on offer, she explains, is merely an internship role, with only five or six openings available. Despite the slim prospects, the turnout is staggering — dozens, possibly hundreds, of hopeful candidates queueing up for a chance.

“This is the reality of Canada. If you’re prepared for this, then come to Canada — otherwise India is better,” she cautions in the video.

Her caption drives the point home: “Life abroad isn’t always a dream. Sometimes it’s just… a long queue.” The video has struck a chord, amassing over 4 lakh views and sparking a flood of reactions from immigrants and those planning to move overseas.

Reactions have been mixed.

“Thank you for showing the truth. People don’t talk about these struggles,” wrote one user. Another shared, “Same situation here in Toronto. Even for survival jobs, it’s a long wait.” A third chimed in, “Everyone thinks it’s a land of opportunity until they see the reality.”

Others pushed back, either with optimism or skepticism. “Yes, it’s tough, but with the right skills, you can still make it,” said one. Another countered, “This is exaggerated. There are jobs if you know where to look.”