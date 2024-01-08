scorecardresearch
EaseMyTrip suspends all Maldives flight bookings, starts #ChaloLakshadweep campaign

The backlash over the remarks by ministers of Maldives have led to a surge in the #BoycottMaldives hashtag and reported cancellations of trips to the Maldives by Indian tourists.

Maldives suspended 3 deputy ministers of his government to avert a diplomatic row between New Delhi and Malé Maldives suspended 3 deputy ministers of his government to avert a diplomatic row between New Delhi and Malé
SUMMARY
  • EaseMyTrip suspends all Maldives flight bookings in support of India
  • Company starts #ChaloLakshadweep campaign
  • Maldives has suspended three ministers for remarks against PM

Online travel firm EaseMyTrip has suspended all bookings to the Maldives in response to derogatory comments made by Maldivian ministers about India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

The comments were made following Modi's recent visit to Lakshadweep. 

Standing in support of India, Nishant Pitti, CEO of EaseMyTrip posted on X, saying, "In solidarity with our nation, @EaseMyTrip has suspended all Maldives flight bookings."

 

The company, which was founded by Nishant Pitti, Rikant Pitti, and Prashant Pitti in 2008, has instead started a campaign promoting tourism to Lakshadweep. 

Also read: India brings up derogatory remarks against PM Modi with Maldives; Male says won't hesitate to...


The Maldivian government has since suspended the three ministers who made the derogatory comments. These events have led to a surge in the #BoycottMaldives hashtag and reported cancellations of trips to the Maldives by Indian tourists. The controversy has also elicited reactions from Indian celebrities, who have urged people to visit domestic destinations instead. The Maldivian foreign ministry has stated that the comments made do not reflect the views of the government.

Published on: Jan 08, 2024, 6:53 AM IST
