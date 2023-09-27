India vs Australia 3rd ODI today: Time, venue, where to watch; all you need to know

The Indian cricket team will on Wednesday, September 27, face Australia in the third and final ODI match of the three-match series between the two countries. The Men in Blue have already gained an unassailable 2-0 lead over Australia and will look for a clean sweep today.

India beat Australia by 99 runs in the rain-interrupted second ODI. Batting first, India amassed 399 with centuries from Shubman Gill and Shreyas Gill after being asked to bat first.

Leading the team in the first two games of the three-match series, KL Rahul made 52 off 38 balls, Ishan Kishan contributed an 18-ball 31, while Suryakumar Yadav needed just 37 balls to score 72 after reaching his half-century in 24 deliveries.

Set a revised target of 317 in 33 overs after the day's second rain interruption, Australia were all out for 217 in 28.2 overs.

In the first match, the men in blue chased down a 277-run target in 48.4 overs to script a 5-wicket win and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series against Australia.

Ind vs Aus 3rd ODI: When and where will it be played?

The third ODI between India and Australia will be played on Wednesday, September 27 at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

What time will India vs Australia 3rd ODI begin?

The India vs Australia third ODI will begin at 01:30 pm IST on Wednesday and the toss will be at 1:00 pm.

How to watch the Ind vs Aus third ODI match on TV in India?

The third and final ODI cricket match between India and Australia will be broadcast live on Sports 18 channels including - Sports18 1 SD and Sports18 1 HD.

Ind vs Aus 3rd ODI: Live streaming details

The third ODI match between India and Australia will be available for viewers online on the JioCinema app and website.