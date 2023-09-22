India vs Australia Live Streaming: When and where to watch the match live on TV and online?

India vs Australia ODI Series 2023 Live Streaming: Ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in October, India is all set to take on Australia in a three-match ODI series beginning Friday (September 22).

While the first ODI will be played in Mohali, second will be played in Indore on September 24 and third in Rajkot on September 27.

The Indian cricket team is high on confidence after winning the Asia Cup 2023 against Sri Lanka and is aiming to register a win in this ODI against Australia as well.

India vs Australia first ODI: Venue

The first ODI between India and Australia will be played today at Mohali's Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium.

What time will India vs Australia first ODI match begin?

The first ODI between India and Australia will begin at 1:30 pm IST on Friday and the toss will be at 1 pm.

India vs Australia: Live telecast in India

The first ODI will be telecasted live on Sports 18 channel in India.

Live streaming details of India vs Australia ODI

Viewers can watch India vs Australia on the JioCinema app and website.

India vs Australia 1st ODI: Weather update

Playing conditions will be pleasant and a bright and sunny day will welcome the teams in Mohali. Temperatures will be around the 30-degree Celsius mark. Wind gusts of 13 km/h will be there, making it comfortable for the players. The humidity, however, will be in the high 80s.

