India vs England T20 World Cup semi-final: England team's two star players may miss out due to injuries

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma, after getting injured on Tuesday, said that he has been declared fit to play the crucial semi-final match against England on Thursday. Sharma got hit on the forearm during a practice session on Tuesday.

Addressing the reporters in the customary pre-match press conference on Wednesday in Adelaide, Sharma said: “I was hit yesterday but it is fine now. There was a bruise but it is fine now.”

Meanwhile, Team England has also reported injuries and may play without its star batsman Dawid Malan and star bowler Mark Wood. Malan, who is one of the key players in the top order, got injured during England's last Super 12 match against Sri Lanka. Malan will reportedly be replaced by Phil Salt, who is a big hitter and will probably open the batting order for the England T20 World Cup squad.

Besides, England might have to drop its star bowler Mark Wood, who has complained of stiffness ahead of the match. He might be replaced by pacer Chris Jordan, who is England’s highest T20 wicket-taking seamer, or left-arm swing bowler David Willey.

Speaking about the injuries, English captain Jos Buttler said there are concerns regarding Dawid Malan and Mark Wood, and the duo’s presence will be confirmed on Thursday depending on their fitness for the semi-final against Men in Blue at Adelaide Oval.

India’s lineup for semis

Rohit Sharma said they are planning afresh to take on England. “Beating England in England is a challenge and we overcame that and that is going to give us confidence. But we know the nature of T20 cricket and which gives us confidence,” he said during the media interaction.

“Rishabh didn’t get to play all games, including a few practice games. He was the only guy missing from that list. It will be unfair if you bring the guy to and make him play straight away. We have told all the guys about this to be ready whenever required. We wanted to give a left-hander an opportunity against Zimbabwe. What is going to happen tomorrow, I won’t be able to tell you now, (sic)” Sharma added.

Match schedule

India will take on England in the second T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final on Thursday, November 10. The match will start at 1.30 pm (IST) at the Adelaide Oval in Australia.

Match: England vs India, 2nd Semi-Final, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

Date: Thursday, November 10, 2022

Time: 1:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Tentative teams for India vs England semifinal match

Tentative India Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant.

Tentative England Squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan (can be replaced), Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood (can be replaced).