India vs England T20 World Cup: Skipper Rohit Sharma gets injured, will he play semifinal on Thursday?

Ahead of the key T20 World Cup semifinal match, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma sustained a powerful blow on his forearm during an optional training session on Tuesday. This has led to a major scare within the team ahead of the faceoff with England at Adelaide Oval on November 10. As per reports, Rohit was hit on his forearm and was in a lot of pain. After the hit, he gave up batting for while. But after initial hiccups, Sharma ended the session on a positive note.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma hit on his right hand during a practice session in Adelaide ahead of the semi-final match against England. pic.twitter.com/HA4xGJDC51 — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2022

Sharma has not been in his top form in the current T20 World Cup and has scored only 89 runs. His best performance was against the Netherlands, where he scored 53 runs. All-rounder Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer for India in the tournament with 246 runs from 5 matches while Suryakumar Yadav, who has been given the tag of ever-dependable, has scored 225 runs at a strike rate of 193.96.

India topped the table of Group 2 after winning against Pakistan, Netherlands, Bangladesh, and Zimbabwe solidifying its way to the semi-finals.

Pakistan finished second after beating the Netherlands, South Africa and Bangladesh. Pakistan will face New Zealand in the first semifinal on Wednesday. India finished with 8 points as against 6 points of Pakistan.

Team India vs Team England

In the past, India have played England in 22 international T20 matches. The Men in Blue have won 12 matches, while England has clinched 10.

Team India have faced England thrice in the T20 World Cup matches in 2007, 2009, and 2012. Team India won twice, while England won one match.

Tentative teams for India vs England semifinal match

Tentative India Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant.

Tentative England Squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.