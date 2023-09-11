India vs Pak, Asia Cup 2023: Heavy downpour seen in Colombo an hour before match resumes

A heavy downpour has happened with less than one hour before the start of the Asia Cup cricket match between traditional rivals, India and Pakistan, scheduled to happen on a Reserve Day today and it has covered the entire ground. Visuals in the morning showed drizzling in Colombo.

Earlier, the weather reports showed that the match is under the intimidation of a potential downpour.

The Met Office in Colombo predicted that the maximum temperature will be 30 degrees with a 97 percent possibility of rain. Humidity will be around 81 percent with a cloud cover of 99 percent when the match resumes at 3 pm IST on Monday afternoon.

The persistent rains on Sunday forced the India vs Pakistan match for the second time in a row at Colombo's R.Premadasa Stadium. The high voltage clash between India and Pakistan was pushed into a reserve day after just 24.1 overs of play in the Super Four match of Asia Cup 2023.

The India-Pakistan Asia Cup match is expected to resume today, September 11, at 147-2 from 24.1 overs. The reserve day was activated with organizers aiming to have a full 50 overs for each innings — weather permitting. Virat Kohli and K L Rahul were batting on 8 and 17 respectively after openers Rohit Sharma (56) and Shubman Gill (58) struck fine half-centuries.

However, if the rain doesn’t allow the match to happen, then according to rules, a minimum of 20 overs must be bowled in each of the two innings for a result to be obtained.

If the Super 4 match between India and Pakistan on the reserve day is a washout, both teams will get one point each.

The Asia Cup rules state that if a match is abandoned due to rain, both teams will get one point each. This is to ensure that no team is penalized for something that is beyond their control.

