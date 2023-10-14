India vs Pakistan ICC World Cup: Sunny skies in Ahmedabad, no rains, says IMD

The "mother of all battles" is just hours away. The much-awaited India vs Pakistan clash will start in Ahmedabad in less than four hours. Fans have already started gathering at the Narendra Modi stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad. Adding to the cheer, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest forecast on Saturday said that there are no indications of rain on Saturday.

Earlier, the Met Department had said there could be light rains in the southern parts of the city around the match.

"Dry weather very likely in all the districts of Gujarat region, SaurashtraKutch and in Diu, Daman, Dadara Nagar Haveli," the IMD said in its latest report.

IMD has predicted that the maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius on Saturday, with the conditions expected to be pretty humid.

Accuweather has also suggested a promising weather forecast for Saturday in Ahmedabad, with very little to no chance of rain.

India vs Pakistan match is one of the most awaited matches in this tournament. The two nations have faced each other seven times in the ICC ODI World Cup, and India have defeated Pakistan on all occasions.

In this World Cup, both India and Pakistan are unbeaten so far in the tournament.

While India has defeated Australia and Afghanistan, Pakistan have managed to beat Netherlands and Sri Lanka. Expectations are soaring as India are the clear favourites with fans hoping a blockbuster show with Virat Kohli, skipper Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj, and most probably, Shubman Gill.

Though both side batsmen have been going strong, bowlers could play a decisive role.

India's former head coach Ravi Shastri on Friday said that India will start as the clear favourites on Saturday and Pakistan will have to bring their 'A+++' game to beat the hosts in Ahmedabad.

Speaking to Fox Cricket, Shastri said that he expects Ahmedabad to have an electric atmosphere and India to start as clear favourites.

“It’s going to be a madhouse,” Shastri said.

“I believe India start as clear favourites. Pakistan will have to bring their real A++++ game if they want to upset India, which they can. We know how unpredictable they can be.”

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.

IND vs PAK World Cup 2023: Match details



Match: India vs Pakistan, ODI World Cup 2023, Match 12

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Date & Time: Saturday, October 13, 2:00 pm IST

Live Streaming Details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar app and website

Also watch: World Cup 2023 match today: Rohit Sharma-led India vs Babar Azam-led Pakistan; IND vs PAK World Cup squads, toss timings, live streaming details, Pre-match show to feature Arjit Singh and more

Also read: India vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2023: When and where to watch, probable playing 11, head-to-head stats, weather prediction