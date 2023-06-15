India vs Pakistan ODI WC match in Ahmedabad nearly confirmed as ACC announces hybrid model for Asia Cup 2023

Asian Cricket Council on Thursday approved the hybrid model proposed by Pakistan, allowing the country to host four of its own matches on its home soil.

The Asia Cup is scheduled to take place from August 31 to September 17 in Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Four of the 13 matches will be played in Pakistan, while the remaining nine will be played in Sri Lanka.

“We are delighted to announce that the Asia Cup 2023 will be held from 31st August to 17th September 2023 and will see the elite teams from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal, compete in a total of 13 exciting ODI matches,” the ACC was quoted as saying in a statement.

This decision by the ACC has also increased the hopes about the high-octane India vs Pakistan match in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup happening at Ahmedabad, scheduled later in October.

Previously, PCB threatened to boycott the ODI World Cup if the proposed hybrid model was not accepted for the Asia Cup.

Even though the move by ACC clears the way for Pakistan’s participation in the 50-over World Cup in India, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will still have to get an approval of the Pakistani government in order to be allowed to travel for the match in India.

The proposal of a hybrid model emerged as a solution in response to India's refusal to travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup, primarily due to strained political relations between the two countries and Pakistan being allegedly one of the most unsafe places in the world.

PCB, being the appointed hosts, were eager to ensure that a portion of the tournament could be held in Pakistan. While the UAE was considered as a potential neutral venue, Bangladesh expressed concerns about the extreme weather conditions in the UAE during September.

“The tournament will be hosted in a hybrid model with four matches being held in Pakistan, and the remaining nine matches being played in Sri Lanka. The 2023 edition will feature two groups, with two teams from each group qualifying for the Super Four stage. The top two teams from the Super Four stage will then face off in the final,” said ACC in a statement.

“We look forward to welcoming fans from around the world to witness this celebration of cricket at its finest,” the ACC added.

Also Read:

Amazon launches affordable Prime Lite plan in India: See price, benefits

Music publishers suing Twitter for allowing copyrighted songs, seeking damages exceeding $250 million

Realme 11 Pro+ 5G with 200 MP camera goes on first sale in India today on Flipkart: Price, offers, specs