India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 final today: Rain may play spoiler; check weather forecast for Colombo

Asia Cup 2023: India and Sri Lanka are all set to lock horns today at the Asia Cup 2023 final in Colombo, but as seen in the previous matches bad weather may chase this face-off as well.

The title chase, which is scheduled to start at 3 pm this afternoon, could potentially see a delayed start as, according to the weather forecast, thunderstorms are expected between 1 and 2 pm.

On Thursday, after some light showers, Colombo hasn’t witnessed any rain for the past two days. There were predictions of heavy showers on Friday and Saturday evening, but the weather just remained gloomy, and there was no rain.

According to AccuWeather, thunderstorms and rain are predicted between 6 pm and 10 pm, which may lead to a brief halt in play today. 49 per cent of the precipitation is predicted by Accuweather.com, with 73 per cent humidity and 100 per cent cloud cover. The temperature will hover around 29-30 degrees Celsius.

Colombo has been experiencing rain, usually in the morning when it is hot and humid. But on days where it has remained gloomy, which is the prediction for today as well, there have been some slight drizzles in the city.

As per Accuweather.com, showers are expected at 6 PM, 8 PM, and 10 PM on Sunday in Colombo. And, if the game between India and Sri Lanka gets suspended due to bad weather, it will be pushed to reserve day on Monday (September 18).

Last Sunday, the India vs Pakistan match was affected by rain and moved to the reserve day. India won that encounter against Pakistan by a massive 228 runs and was through the final. If it was not for the reserve day, India may have struggled to enter the final as they lost the next clash with Bangladesh. Pakistan, on the other hand, lost their next do-or-die clash with Sri Lanka in a thrilling nailbiter - dashing the hope for the Babar Azam-led team.

India Squad

Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul(w), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Washington Sundar, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma

Sri Lanka Squad:

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana, Sahan Arachchige, Dushan Hemantha, Kasun Rajitha, Binura Fernando, Dimuth Karunaratne

