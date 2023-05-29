Indian-origin woman deletes LinkedIn account after backlash over controversial post in Singapore

An Indian-origin woman residing in Singapore faced severe backlash and ultimately deleted her LinkedIn account after posting a controversial complaint about the perceived differences between "House and Development Board (HDB) people" and "private residence people."

The user, named Satwant Kaur, expressed her frustration in a LinkedIn post, stating, "It’s very hard for her to live in Singapore because the govt allows HDB people to take jobs in private residential areas. Which means they don’t just visit; they remain for about 6-8 hours a day. And that’s a lot."

The woman continued by saying that "HDB people" and "private residence people" differ in their "outlook on community building."

"Private residence, we build according to values and mindset, we ignore race, language and religion and prioritise mental acuity and emotional stability. We don’t wait to live life, we live now. We show our values and our humanity in how we work, play and hire,” she wrote.

“In HDB, it is simply about networks and rules that the govt can give them, and they sit and wait for those, and until then they group according to age, race and marital status. It tells us nothing of their values nor their humanity. They are about money, not values," the post added.

However, Kaur's post drew widespread criticism from many individuals who found her words offensive. The negative response she received prompted her to delete her LinkedIn account altogether.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Kaur has been living in Singapore since 1981.

