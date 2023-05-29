scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Trends
Indian-origin woman deletes LinkedIn account after backlash over controversial post in Singapore

Feedback

Indian-origin woman deletes LinkedIn account after backlash over controversial post in Singapore

The user, named Satwant Kaur, expressed her frustration in a LinkedIn post, stating, "It’s very hard for her to live in Singapore because the govt allows HDB people to take jobs in private residential areas. Which means they don’t just visit; they remain for about 6-8 hours a day. And that’s a lot."

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
The woman continued by saying that "HDB people" and "private residence people" differ in their "outlook on community building." The woman continued by saying that "HDB people" and "private residence people" differ in their "outlook on community building."

An Indian-origin woman residing in Singapore faced severe backlash and ultimately deleted her LinkedIn account after posting a controversial complaint about the perceived differences between "House and Development Board (HDB) people" and "private residence people."

The user, named Satwant Kaur, expressed her frustration in a LinkedIn post, stating, "It’s very hard for her to live in Singapore because the govt allows HDB people to take jobs in private residential areas. Which means they don’t just visit; they remain for about 6-8 hours a day. And that’s a lot."

Also Watch | Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rinku Singh and more: Next Gen Stars from IPL 2023

The woman continued by saying that "HDB people" and "private residence people" differ in their "outlook on community building."

"Private residence, we build according to values and mindset, we ignore race, language and religion and prioritise mental acuity and emotional stability. We don’t wait to live life, we live now. We show our values and our humanity in how we work, play and hire,” she wrote.

Also Watch: Higher EPS pension to PAN-Aadhaar linking, Advance Tax, and more: Check crucial financial deadlines in June 2023

“In HDB, it is simply about networks and rules that the govt can give them, and they sit and wait for those, and until then they group according to age, race and marital status. It tells us nothing of their values nor their humanity. They are about money, not values," the post added.

However, Kaur's post drew widespread criticism from many individuals who found her words offensive. The negative response she received prompted her to delete her LinkedIn account altogether.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Kaur has been living in Singapore since 1981.

Also WATCH: Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings win IPL 2023 via DLS Method, Ravindra Jadeja's last-ball wonder, Orange Cap, Purple Cap winners & more

Watch: Top-performing mutual funds: These 8 small cap schemes have given up to 30% returns since launch

Watch: Northeast India’s first Vande Bharat Express Launch Today: Check Route, Stoppage, Distance, Ticket price and other details

Published on: May 29, 2023, 4:33 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement