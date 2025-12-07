'IndiGo ruined relative's destination wedding': Founder urges action against airline's top management

IndiGo’s ongoing flight disruptions have caused major inconvenience for travelers, including one Fintrekk Capital founder’s distant relative, whose entire destination wedding had to be postponed. Amit Kumar Gupta shared the incident in a detailed post on X, highlighting the ripple effects of the airline’s delays and cancellations.

According to Gupta, a group of 48 people traveling together from Delhi experienced multiple delays on their IndiGo flight. “One of my distant relatives' entire destination wedding just got postponed because the Indigo flight (with 48 people onboard going in together from Delhi) first got delayed by 4 hours, then another 4 hours and then eventually cancelled yesterday,” he wrote. He criticized the airline’s lack of proactive communication, saying it was “astonishing how no one at Indigo saw this mess coming and informed before.”

Gupta expressed frustration with regulatory responses, warning that a routine inquiry by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) would not be sufficient to prevent financial and emotional losses for travelers. “A useless inquiry by DGCA is not going to stop major losses of time, money and energy of thousands of such customers!” he said.

Calling for stricter government action, Gupta urged that IndiGo’s management face penalties and that the company be placed under independent professional oversight. “The government must immediately take action against the Indigo management, impose exemplary penalties (to hit the networth), and handover the companies to the professional independent management. These blood suckers have made a total mess of traveling experience despite all timelines known beforehand,” he wrote.

He also warned that the disruptions could have wider consequences for travelers in the coming months. “This will impact everyone in the near term. Even those who don't have a booked flight but are planning to take one in the next few months. Slots will be cut, prices for existing flights will go up. An Indigo return flight I booked on Black Friday for March'26 vacation is now quoting at ~2x after just one week!”

Gupta’s post quickly went viral and triggered a flood of similar stories from frustrated passengers.

One user wrote that they learned about their flight’s cancellation only hours before departure. “I was travelling with my family and got to know that flight is cancelled juz 3 hours before the flight departure time. Nobody is picking up phone and they are not allowing refund also as the link shared by them is not working.”

Another user shared how their son’s wedding plans were thrown into chaos. “My son wedding was on 6th and they cancel flight from Bangalore to Jodhpur on 4th. We paid 20-30k for another flight and many guest not even able to gets tickets. These idiot must be punished for the an artificial problem created by them. They have knowledge of the problem.”

A third passenger described a distressing wait at the airport: “My 18 y/o son was kept waiting in Chennai airport for 9 hours, cust care was not answering phones and we were clueless as to when the plane will fly. Horrible.”

Others accused the airline of deliberately delaying flights in phases to avoid paying compensation. The user noted, “Also why are they keep delaying in steps. Just to avoid paying compensation in form of hotels and all to their customers. And are just taking a chance ki kitne hi log court jayeingein. Baas twitter pe likh ke hum saab sou jayeingein.”

The rising number of such accounts has intensified scrutiny on IndiGo, with passengers calling for stronger regulatory action and better crisis management from India’s largest airline.