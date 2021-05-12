International Nurses Day 2021: Wishes, images, theme and more

The International Nurses and Midwives Day is celebrated every year on May 12 globally to appreciate the nurses' efforts. This day is also marked as the anniversary of Florence Nightingale, founder of modern nursing.

As hospitalisations increase due to the COVID-19 pandemic, nurses are playing a crucial role in taking care of each and every patient regardless of boundaries. Even if a patient needs immediate attention or just a few encouraging words, nurses are there for them round-the-clock.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 9 million more nurses and midwives are required by 2030 so that all countries can attain Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) number three on health and well-being.

Here are some messages, wishes, and quotes that you can share to express gratitude towards nurses

"In all cultures, the midwife's place is on the threshold of life, where intense human emotions, fear, hope, longing, triumph, and incredible physical power enable a new human being to emerge. Her vocation is unique."- Sheila Kitzinger

You warm the hearts of many with your kindness and compassion. You are a great nurse and wonderful person. Happy Nurses Day!

"The character of the nurses is as important as the knowledge she possesses."- Carolyn Javis

Your tender care, love and understanding has made a difference in lives of so many! Hope you have the same smiling day as you make of others!

"When a person decides to become a nurse, they make the most important decision of their libes. They choose to dedicate themselves to the care of others."- Margaret Harvey

Save one life and you're a hero. Save a hundred lives and you're a nurse.

"The trained nurse has become one of the great blessings of humanity, taking a place beside the physician and the priest."- William Osler

May all the care and kindness you give to others come back to warm your heart. Happy Nurses Day!

"As a nurse, we have the opportunity to heal the heart, mind, soul and body of our patients, their families and ourselves. They may not remember your name but they will never forget the way you made them feel. "- Maya Angelou

Happy Nurses Day! Your caring ways brings a SMILE to those you help. You are truly appreciated!

"Speak tenderly; let there be kindness in your face, in your eyes, in your smile, in the warmth of your greeting. Always have a cheerful smile. Don't only give your care, but give your heart as well."- Mother Teresa

International Nursing Day 2021 Theme

Theme of the World Nursing Day this year is 'A Vision for future healthcare'.

World nursing day 2021: Here's how Twitter thanked nurses

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik uploaded one of his previous artworks on Twitter. In this artwork, Pattnaik paid tribute to Florence Nightingale. Pattnaik shared his artwork and tweeted, "#InternationalNursesDay We salute our nurses for their tireless efforts during #COVID19Pandemic times... Tribute to #FlorenceNightingale who has inspired millions of people for serving humanity. One of my sand art."

