IPL 2020: AB de Villiers clicks perfect 'Virushka' moment

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wicketkeeper AB de Villiers is not only a legendary cricketer but also a commendable photographer. RCB captain Virat Kohli's latest social media post is a proof of de Villiers' photography skills.

After winning the IPL match against Rajasthan Royals, de Villiers spent some time with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma and also clicked their picture. Kohli shared the picture captured with a silhouette with heart and sunrise emojis on Instagram and gave AB de Villiers the credit.

Virat and Anushka are expecting their first child together in January 2021. The actress broke this news on her social media handles with a picture of her wearing a polka dot dress and Virat standing behind her in a white T-shirt. Sharma tweeted, "And then, we were three! Arriving January 2020."

Virat and Anushka got married on December 11, 2017 in a private ceremony in Tuscany.

