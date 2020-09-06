IPL 2020 schedule: Mumbai Indians to take on Chennai Super Kings in opening match; check full schedule

The Indian Premier League Governing Council on Sunday announced the full schedule for Indian Premier League 2020 to be held in UAE. The season will start on September 19 in Abu Dhabi with a match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, BCCI Secretary said.

The second match will be played between Delhi Capitals and Kings Xi Punjab on September 20 (Sunday) in Dubai, while the third match of the tournament will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council releases the complete fixtures for the league stage of the Dream11 IPL 2020 to be held in UAE.

The BCCI will organise '10 double headers'. First match will start at 3:30 PM IST or 2:00 PM UAE time, and evening matches will start at 7:30 PM IST or 6:00 PM UAE time. Dubai will host 24 matches, Abu Dhabi 20 and Sharjah 12.

The BCCI has not released the playoff and final date as yet.

The IPL this year has been shifted to the UAE because of the pandemic and will be held in three venues -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah -- from September 19 to November 10.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has awarded the title sponsorship of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 to fantasy cricket league platform Dream 11.

BCCI had to settle for more than 50 per cent lower price for IPL's title sponsorship this year. Dream 11 bagged the rights for a meagre Rs 222 crore compared to Vivo which shelled out Rs 440 crore per year.

