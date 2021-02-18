IPL Auction 2021 Highlights: Harbhajan Singh goes to KKR; Kedar Jadhav goes to SRH

In the very first leg of IPL Players' Auction 2021, Chris Morris created histry after he was picked up by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 16.25 crore. This is the most expensive buy in the history of the tournament. Meanwhile, Glen Maxwell went to RCB for Rs 14.25 crore. The players' auction for Indian Premier League 2021 began on Thursday, with 292 cricketers up for grabs. Eight teams will bid to build their teams for the T20 cricket extravaganza this year.

A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players and three players from Associate Nations will go under the hammer, with eight franchises - Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Delhi Capitals (DC), Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Mumbai Indians (MI), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) - bidding for them.

This year, 9 players have slotted themselves in the top-shelf Rs 2 crore base price bracket, including Harbhajan Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith and Jason Roy. Punjab Kings will have the fattest purse in this auction, with Rs 53.2 crore at its disposal.

Follow latest updates from the IPL PLayers Auction 2021 at BusinessToday.In:

7:55 PM: Mujeeb goes to SRH

SRH bought Mujeeb Ur Rahman for Rs 1.5 crore, whereas Ben Cutting moved to KKR for Rs 75 lakh. Karun Nair also joined KKR for Rs 50 lakh. C Hari Nishanth joined CSK for Rs 20 lakh.

7:54 PM: Harbhajan Singh goes to KKR

Harbhajan Singh moved to KKR. The franchise picked the Turbinator for his base price of Rs 2 crore.

7:52 PM: Sam Billing goes to Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals picked Sam Billings for Rs 2 crore.

7:50 PM: Kedar Jadhav goes to CSK

CSK picked Kedar Jadhav for his base price of Rs 2 crore.

7:48 PM: Mumbai., Chennai, Punjab make next move

Yudhvir Charak and Marco Jensen sold to MI. CSK bags K Bhagath Sharma. Punjab Kings take Saurabh Kumar. These players were bought by their respective teams for Rs 20 lakh.

7:42 PM: James Neesham goes to Mumbai

Mumbai picked James Neesham for Rs 50 lakh. Chris Green, Isuru Udana, Scott Kuggeleijn remained unsold.

7:40 PM: RCB bags Suyash Prabhudessai, K S Bharat

Suyash Prabhudessai and K S Bharat were picked by RCB for Rs 20 lakh each. M Harisankar Reddy went to CSK for Rs 20 lakh. Kuldip Yadav joined RR for Rs 20 lakh.

7:31 PM: RCB wins bidding war for Daniel Christian

RCB takes Daniel Christian for Rs 4.8 crore, pipping KKR for the bid. Meanwhile, Liam Livingstone goes to RR for Rs 75 lakh.

7:23 PM: Utkarsh Singh goes to Punjab; KKR bags Vaibhav Arora

Punjab Kings bags Utkarsh Singh too. He goes for Rs 20 lakh. KKR takes Vaibhav Arora for Rs 20 lakh.

7:22 PM: Jalaj Saxena goes to Punjab

Punjab Kings is the first team to open second session with Jalaj Saxena for Rs 30 lakh. Karan Sharma goes unsold.

7:18 PM: Which team brought which player?

Chennai Super Kings

Krishnappa Gowtham, All-Rounder (Rs 9.25 crore)

Moeen Ali, All-Rounder (Rs 7 crore):

Cheteshwar Pujara, Batsman (Rs 50 lakh)

Delhi Capitals

Tom Curran, All-Rounder (Rs 5.25 crore)

Steve Smith, Batsman (Rs 2.2 crore)

Umesh Yadav, Bowler (Rs 1 crore)

Ripal Patel, All-Rounder (Rs 20 lakh)

Vishnu Vinod, Wicket Keeper (Rs 20 lakh)

Lukman Hussain Meriwala, Bowler (Rs 20 lakh)

M Siddharth, Bowler (Rs 20 lakh)

Kolkata Knight Riders

Shakib Al Hasan, All-Rounder (Rs 3.2 crore)

Sheldon Jackson, Wicket Keeper (Rs 20 lakh)

Mumbai Indians

Nathan Coulter-Nile, Bowler (Rs 5 crore)

Adam Milne Bowler (Rs 3.2 crore)

Piyush Chawla, Bowler (Rs 2.4 crore)

Punjab Kings

Jhye Richardson, Bowler (Rs 14 crore)

Riley Meredith, Bowler (Rs 8 crore)

Shahrukh Khan, All-Rounder (Rs 5.25 crore)

Moises Henriques, All-Rounder (Rs 4.2 crore)

Dawid Malan, All-Rounder (Rs 1.5 crore)

Jalaj Saxena, All-Rounder (Rs 30 lakh)

Utkarsh Singh, All-Rounder (Rs 20 lakh)

Rajasthan Royals

Christopher Morris, All-Rounder (Rs 16.25 crore)

Shivam Dube, All-Rounder (Rs 4.4 crore)

Chetan Sakariya, Bowler (Rs 1.2 crore)

Mustafizur Rahman, Bowler (Rs 1 crore)

K.C Cariappa, Bowler (Rs 20 lakh)

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Kyle Jamieson, All-Rounder (Rs 15 crore)

Glenn Maxwell, All-Rounder (Rs 14.25 crore)

Sachin Baby, Batsman (Rs 20 lakh)

Rajat Patidar, Batsman (Rs 20 lakh)

Mohammed Azharudeen, Wicket Keeper (Rs 20 lakh)

Sunrisers Hyderabad

J Suchith Bowler (Rs 30 lakh)

7:01 PM:WATCH: Punjab Kings owner Preity Zinta after her team picked 'Shahrukh Khan'

When you get a certain "Shahrukh Khan" in your side @PunjabKingsIPL @Vivo_India #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/z4te9w2EIZ IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 18, 2021 6:57 PM: Round of applause for Cheteswar Pujara after being picked by CSK A round of applause followed CSK picking Cheteswar Pujara for Rs 50 lakh in the first session of IPL auction 2021. This is the first time since 2014 that Pujara has been selected by an IPL auction. A round of applause at the @Vivo_India #IPLAuction as @cheteshwar1 is SOLD to @ChennaiIPL. pic.twitter.com/EmdHxdqdTJ IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 18, 2021

6:42 PM: Biggest purchases so far

Christopher Morris: Rajasthan Royals (Rs 16,25,00,000)

Kyle Jamieson: Royal Challengers Bangalore (Rs 15,00,00,000)

Glenn Maxwell: Royal Challengers Bangalore (Rs 14,25,00,000)

Jhye Richardson: Punjab Kings (Rs 14,00,00,000)

Krishnappa Gowtham: Chennai Super Kings (Rs 9,25,00,000)

Riley Meredith: Punjab Kings (Rs 8,00,00,000)

Moeen Ali: Chennai Super Kings (Rs 7,00,00,000)

Shahrukh Khan: Punjab Kings (Rs 5,25,00,000)

6:38 PM: How much each team has left in its purse

Chennai Super Kings: Rs 3,15,00,000

Delhi Capitals: Rs 4,15,00,000

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rs 7,35,00,000

Mumbai Indians: Rs 4,75,00,000

Punjab Kings: Rs 20,25,00,000

Rajasthan Royals: Rs 14,80,00,000

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Rs 5,55,00,000

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Rs 10,45,00,000

6:32 PM: First session ends

The first session of IPL auction 2021 has come to an end. Now each team will submit a list of 8-10 players for accelerated auction that will happen after High Tea.

6:23 PM: Punjab Kings picks Moises Henriques

Moises Henriques goes to Punjab Kings for Rs 4.20 crore.

6:18 PM: Tom Curran moves to Delhi Capitals

English cricketer Tom Curran moved to Delhi Capitals. The franchise paid Rs 5.25 crore for the player. Meanwhile, Ben Cutting went unsold.

6:13 PM: Kyle Jamieson goes to RCB for Rs 15 crore

RCB picked New Zealand all-rounder Kyle Jamieson for Rs 15 crore. This is the second high-ticket purchase by the team after Rs 14.25 crore for Glen Maxwell.

6:06 PM: Martin Guptill, Pawan Negi go unsold

No bidders for Martin Guptill, Pawan Negi.

6:04 PM: Cheteshwar Pujara goes to CSK

Chennai Super Kings brought on board Cheteshwar Pujara for Rs 50 lakh. This is first time Pujara has been sold in IPL after 2014

6:02 PM: Darren Bravo, Conway, van der Dussen go unsold

Darren Bravo, Devon Conway, Rassie van der Dussen could not find any takers in this lot.

6:00 PM: Marsh, Powell, Anderson go unsold

Shaun Marsh, Rovman Powell and Corey Anderson went unsold in this lot.

5:57 PM: How things stand so far

After almost three hours of bidding, eight teams have spent Rs 101.2 crore in total. 27 players have been sold so far, 11 of them being overseas players.

5:46 PM: Punjab Kings pay Rs 8 crore Riley Meredith

Punjab Kings picked Riley Meredith for a whopping Rs 8 crore. Meanwhile, M Siddharth was sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 20 lakh. J Suchith went to SRH for Rs 30 lakh, whereas KC Cariappa was sold to RR for Rs 20 lakh.

5:33 PM: Chetan Sakariya sold to RR; Delhi Capitals picks Lukman Meriwala

Rajasthan Royals picks Chetan Sakariya for Rs 1.2 crore against his opening bid of Rs 20 lakh. Lukman Meriwala was sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 20 lakh.

5:28 PM: Sheldon Jackson goes to KKR, RCB picks Mohammed Azharuddeen

Sheldon Jackson went to KKR for Rs 20 lakh, whereas Mohammed Azharuddeen was picked by RCB for Rs 20 lakh. Kedar Devdhar, Avi Barot went unsold.

5:25 PM: Vishnu Vinod goes to Delhi Capitals

Vishnu Vinod was sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 20 lakh. Vivek Singh went unsold.

5:20 PM: CSK picks K Gowtham, most expensive uncapped player

All-rounder K Gowtham went to CSK after a hot bidding war with KKR and SRH. Team Yellow bought Gowtham for Rs 9.25 crore against his base price of Rs 20 lakh. Venkatesh Iyer, Ayush Badoni went unsold.

5:15 PM: Punjab Kings buys Shahrukh Khan for Rs 5.25 crore

Indian first class cricketer Shahrukh Khan was picked by Punjab Kings for Rs 5.25 crore.

5:08 PM: Ripal Patel goes to Delhi Capitals

Ripal Patel was sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 20 lakh.

5:05 PM: RCB picks Rajat Patidar

RCB picks another, takes Rajat Patidar for Rs 20 lakh.

5:03 PM: Sachin Baby goes to RCB

Sachin Baby has been picked by RCB for Rs 20 lakh.

4:52 PM: Pyish Chawla heads to MI

Mumbai Indian successfully bids Rs 2.40 crore for Indian bowler Piyush Chawla.

4:51 PM: Delhi Capitals pick Umesh Yadav

Delhi Capitals pick Umesh Yadav for Rs 1 crore.

4:50 PM: Harbhajan Singh goes unsold

Indian spin master Harbhajan Singh did not find any takers in this lot

4:47 PM: Nathan Coulter-Nile goes to MI

Mumbai Indians pick Nathan Coulter-Nile for Rs 5 crore.

4:42 PM: Jhye Richardson goes to Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings defeat RCB and DC to bag Jhye Richardson for Rs 14 crore.

4:37 PM: Jhye Richardson attracts bidders' attention

Australian bowler Jhye Richardson, with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore, has cught the attention RCB, Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals.

4:35 PM: RR bags Mustafizur Rahman

Rajasthan Royals pick Bangladeshi fast-medium bowler Mustafizur Rahman for Rs 1 crore.

4:33 PM: Adam Milne goes to MI

Mumbai Indians bag Adam Milne for Rs 3.2 crore.

4:32 PM: Billings, Carey, Perera go unsold

Sam Billings, Alex Carey, Glen Phillipe, Kusal Perera go unsold in this lot as bidding resumes after a break.

4:21 PM: Shaun Marsh, Harbhajan Singh, Sam Billings wait to go under the hammer

Shaun Marsh, Harbhajan Singh, Liam Plunkett and Sam Billings are the remaining players from the Rs 2 crore that are waiting for their turn at the IPL players auction 2021.

4:15 PM: Jason Roy, Kedar Jadhav go unsold

Jason Roy and Kedar Jadhav, two players from the Rs 2 crore bracket, were not picked by any franchise. Alex Hales, Aaron Finch, Evin Lewis, Hanuma Vihari and Karun Nair also went unsold.

4:11 PM: Punjab Kings buys David Malan

Punjab Kings picked David Malan for Rs 1.5 crore, his base price.

4:08 PM: Chris Morris becomes most expensive buy in IPL history

Chris Morris has become the costliest buy in the history of IPL. Morris went to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 16.25 crore, which pipped MI and RCB to bag the South African all-rounder.

4:04 PM: Bidding war for Chris Morris ends in favour of RR

Rajasthan Royals picks Chris Morris for a whopping Rs 16.25 crore after an intense, long-drawn bidding war with MI and RCB.

3:56 PM: Kedar Jadhav, Hanuma Vihari unsold

Indian players Kedar Jadhav and Hanuma Vihari went unsold. Jadhav had slotted himself in the Rs 2 crore price bracket.

3:51 PM: Shivam Dube goes to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 4.4 crore

Shivam Dube is the first India player to be sold today. He goes to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 4.4 crore.

3:48 PM: Moeen Ali sold to CSK for Rs 7 crore

Chennai Super Kings bagged Moeen Ali for Rs 7 crore.

3:46 PM: Shakib Al Hasan goes to KKR for Rs 3.2 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders sucessfully bid for Bangaldesh cricket legend Shakib Al Hasan. The team spent Rs 3.2 crore for him.

3:40 PM: RCB buys Glen Maxwell after bidding war with CSK

After duking it out with CSK and KKR, RCB bagged Glen Maxwell for Rs 14.25 crore.Kedar Jadhav went unsold.

3:24 PM: Steve Smith first player to go

Delhi Capital bagged Steve Smith for Rs 2.2 crore. He was one of the players in thr top-sheld Rs 2.2 crore bracket

1:00 PM: Players in Rs 1.5 crore, Rs 1 crore brackets

This year in the IPL players' auction, there are 12 players in the Rs 1.5 crore base price bracket, whereas 11 players are in the Rs 1 crore bracket.

The Rs 1.5 crore brackers includes Alex Hales, Shaun Marsh, Morne Morkel, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jhye Richardson, Adil Rashid, Mujeeb Zadran, Alex Carey, Dawid Malan, Tom Curran, David Willey and Lewis Gregory.

12:44 PM: 292 players up for grabs

A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players and 3 players from Associate Nations will be up for grabs. Eight franchises - Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Delhi Capitals (DC), Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Mumbai Indians (MI), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) - will be bidding.

12:15 PM: Players in Rs 2 crore base price category

Batsmen: Jason Roy, Steve Smith

Bowlers: Harbhajan Singh, Liam Plunkett

Wicket keepers: Sam Billings

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Kedar Jadhav, Glen Maxwell

12:03 PM: Details of franchises, funds at their disposal, foreign players, team sizes

Chennai Super Kings: Rs 19,90,00,000, 7, 19

Delhi Capitals: Rs 13,40,00,000, 5, 17

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rs 10,75,00,000, 6, 17

Mumbai Indians: Rs 15,35,00,000, 4, 18

Punjab Kings: Rs 53,20,00,000, 3, 16

Rajasthan Royals: Rs 37,85,00,000, 5, 16

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Rs 35,40,00,000, 5, 14

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Rs 10,75,00,000, 7, 22