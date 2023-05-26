IPL 2023: JioCinema clocks record over 1,500 crore views in first 7 weeks

JioCinema on Friday announced that the streaming platform had registered record viewership for the 2023 edition of the Tata Indian Premier League. It clocked over 1,500 crore video views in the first seven weeks.

On May 23, the first qualifier match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) saw the highest ever concurrent viewership in IPL. The concurrency reached 2.5 crore in the last overs of the second innings, enthralling a large audience.

The IPL also saw its concurrency records broken twice on JioCinema. First, on April 12th, in a game between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals, the concurrency was clocked at 2.23 crore. The second, on April 17th, was in a match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore, with the recorded concurrency sitting at 2.4 crores.

This year, JioCinema introduced 360-degree viewing and several other features to make match watching experience better than before. JioCinema users also watched the matches in 12 different languages, including English, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, and Bhojpuri, to name a few.

It also came up with multi-cam, 4K, Hype Mode, and have revelled in exciting, action-packed and exclusive content including highlights, top player interviews with Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Faf Du Plessis, Rashid Khan, David Miller via partnerships with top IPL teams.

JioCinema has partnered with 26 top brands for their streaming of IPL 2023, including Co-Presenting Sponsor Dream11; Co-Powered partner JioMart, PhonePe, Tiago EV, Jio; Associate Sponsors Appy Fizz, ET Money, Castrol, TVS, Oreo, Bingo, Sting, AJIO, Haier, RuPay, Louis Philippe Jeans, Amazon, Rapido, Ultra Tech Cement, Puma, Kamla Pasand, Kingfisher Power Soda, Jindal Panther TMT Rebar, Saudi Tourism, Spotify and AMFI.

