IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings; Where and when to watch

Mumbai Indians (MI) will be locking horns with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the latest edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. This much-awaited match will take place today, April 8, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The match will begin at 7:30 pm (IST) and will be broadcasted live on Star Sports network channels; Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD. The IPL match will also be live-streamed on Jio Cinema.

The CSK, headed by MS Dhoni, had an exceptional victory against Lucknow Super Giants in the previous game. Audiences will be expecting the same kind of magic from the team and especially from the caption cool.

In the opening match, the Rohit Sharma-led MI lost against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Mumbai put up a decent target of 172 runs, which was very easily achieved by the RCB.

Here are the full squads of Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings For IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal, Sandeep Warrier, Riley Meredith.

Chennai Super Kings squad: MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Sisanda Magala (replacement), Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma, Akash Singh.

