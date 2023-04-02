IPL 2023 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians; a look at some key stats

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will meet Mumbai Indians (MI) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru for their opener to be held on Sunday (April 2) in IPL 2023.

RCB, which is entering the new IPL season with an aim to secure its first-ever Indian Premier League title, will welcome 5-time champions Mumbai Indians at home today. As fans gear up to witness the blockbuster clash, here's a look at their head-to-head stats in IPL.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians: A look at the head-to-head record in IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians, who have been a part of all IPL seasons, have met each other 30 times on the field. Of the 30 matches played between the two teams, Mumbai Indians won 17 while the Royal Challengers Bangalore won 13.

Interestingly, RCB won 4 of their last 5 meetings with MI with their last defeat coming in October 2020. It will be interesting to see whether RCB will be able to take a lead in the first match against MI.

On the other hand, what's also to be noted is that Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium has hosted 10 matches between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, despite it being a home ground, Royal Challengers Bangalore won only 2 matches while Mumbai Indians won the remaining 8.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians match today

Mumbai Indians are coming to Bengaluru without their key fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah. As for Bengaluru, the return of Jofra Archer to the IPL will be one of the key aspects. However, the Royal Challengers will be missing Wanindu Hasaranga, Rajat Patidar, and Josh Hazlewood.

When and where to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians is scheduled to begin today at 7:30 pm IST. The IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will be broadcast live on Star Sports networks - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

Meanwhile, Jio Cinema will broadcast live coverage of the IPL 2023 match between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Delhi Capitals.

