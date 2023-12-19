IPL 2024 auction: 'You can get 7 lakh Hyderabadi biryanis for Rs 20.5 cr,' jokes Swiggy as Pat Cummins becomes most expensive buy

Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins has on Tuesday re-written the record books by becoming the most expensive player ever bought in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. The ODI World Cup 2023-winning captain was snapped up by SunRisers Hyderabad for a staggering Rs 20.50 crore, eclipsing the previous record held by Sam Curran for Punjab Kings worth Rs 18.5 crore in 2023.

As Cummins became the most expensive player in IPL history, Swiggy, the popular food delivery app, injected a lighthearted note into the proceedings with a witty tweet. "You can get 7 lakh Hyderabadi biryanis for Rs 20.5 cr," Swiggy wrote on X.

- Won WTC Final.

- Won World Cup.

- Became the most expensive player in IPL history.



you can get around 7 lakh hyderabadi biryanis for 20.50cr 👀 — Swiggy (@Swiggy) December 19, 2023

Pat Cummins has cemented his status as one of cricket's all-time greats in a remarkable year. After leading Australia to victory in the World Test Championship final, he lifted the Cricket World Cup trophy and capped it off by becoming the most expensive player in IPL history.

SRH sought a leader with bowling prowess, a void they've experienced in the past two seasons. Cummins, who recently captained Australia to victory in the World Test Championship 2023 and the ODI World Cup in November, emerged as the ideal player.

His outstanding performance in the ODI WC Final in Ahmedabad, where he dismissed key batsmen Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli, played a pivotal role in derailing the Indian innings. The acquisition of Cummins is expected to bolster SRH's bowling department and bring leadership qualities to the team.

The 20-crore barrier was crossed at the IPL auction for the first time, and the announcement was welcomed with applause from all bidding tables as well as the crowd in the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

Netizens were overjoyed to see this update. “It's his year tbh, dude achieved everything this year,” a user wrote. Another one commented, “He deserves everything in this world 😍🔥.” “Pat Cummins sold to SRH for 20.5 crore. This is crazy man 😭🔥,” a third user wrote.

