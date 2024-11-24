IPL 2025 auctions have started: Power plays, retentions, and a 5-year-old twist. Here's what to expect

The IPL auction is back, and this time it’s heading to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with ₹120 crore purses and 574 players up for grabs. The stakes couldn’t be higher as 10 franchises fight for dominance in the world’s biggest cricketing league. But this year, there’s a twist that’s turning heads—the return of the Right to Match (RTM) card, a game-changer last seen in 2018.

The Right to Match (RTM) card makes a comeback after five years. Teams can match the highest bid for a former squad member unless they’ve already retained six players. Notably, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) are barred from using the RTM, having used their full retention quota.

In a notable twist, Mumbai Indians (MI) will aim to fix their bowling woes after finishing last in 2024. With ₹45 crore left, Jasprit Bumrah stands as the lone specialist bowler among their retentions. Former MI pacer Trent Boult, released by RR, may return to bolster the team alongside Jofra Archer, who’s back in the auction pool.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings (PBKS), with the fattest purse at ₹110.5 crore, aim for a total overhaul under new coach Ricky Ponting. Letting go of Arshdeep Singh surprised many, but PBKS might focus on marquee players like Mitchell Starc and potential skipper Rishabh Pant.

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) take a bold approach by parting with K.L. Rahul, favoring selfless strikers. With Nicholas Pooran now leading, LSG eyes big-hitting talents to strengthen their lineup, leaving behind Rahul’s conservative strike rates.

For Gujarat Titans (GT), the departure of Hardik Pandya marks a significant shift. With Shubman Gill now at the helm and a solid ₹69 crore purse, GT may use their RTM card to reclaim Mohammed Shami or David Miller.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals (DC) opt for a low-profile strategy with ₹73 crore in hand. With Rishabh Pant gone, DC might look to bring back former skipper Shreyas Iyer to complement their retentions like Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) received a bonus rule allowing M.S. Dhoni’s retention for ₹4 crore as an “uncapped player,” leaving them with ₹55 crore for the auction. Their primary focus might be on reclaiming top-order batsmen like Devon Conway.

With several teams focusing on fresh blood and strategic bargains, the IPL auction promises high drama. Whether through marquee signings or calculated retentions, the stage is set for bold moves and game-changing decisions.