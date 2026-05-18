Is rental income worth the stress? This ₹80 lakh flat landlord’s story may change your mind

For decades, rental property has been viewed as one of the safest forms of passive income in India. Buy a flat, rent it out, and enjoy a steady monthly earning alongside rising property prices. But a Mumbai landlord’s recent account of tenant disputes and mounting stress has prompted many online to question whether the returns are worth the emotional burden.

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In a social media post, the flat owner argued that rental income is often romanticised without acknowledging the day to day problems that come with managing tenants and maintaining property.

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“Stop glorifying rental income as passive income,” the user wrote.

Electricity bill dispute sparks frustration

The landlord explained that he owns a flat in Mira Road which is currently rented out. According to him, the situation escalated after the electricity office contacted him regarding unpaid dues.

Stop glorifying rental income as passive income.



In today’s time, if you invest ₹80 lakhs into a flat in Mumbai and give that flat on rent, there is a high chance you will lose your mental peace.



Same thing is happening with me right now.



I have a flat in Mira Road which is… pic.twitter.com/HwBB3rbL3S — Ankit Pandey (@iamankitpande) May 18, 2026

“I have a flat in Mira Road which is on rent. Today the electricity office called me and said they may cut the meter because the tenant has not paid the electricity bill on time,” he said, adding that the pending amount was around ₹7,000.

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The matter soon turned into an argument over electricity consumption. The tenant allegedly questioned whether the meter itself was faulty.

“Then the tenant started arguing with me saying there is some problem in the meter and asking how the bill can be so high,” the landlord noted.

He said he tried explaining that the use of multiple appliances naturally increases electricity costs.

“I told him, you are using AC, induction, and multiple electric appliances daily, obviously the bill will come high,” he wrote. According to the landlord, the tenant continued to insist, “We do not use that much electricity.”

A full time stress job

The experience led the property owner to reflect on the hidden pressures of being a landlord. What is often projected as effortless income, he argued, can become emotionally draining over time.

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“At one point, being a landlord starts feeling like a full time stress job instead of passive income,” he remarked.

The user went on to compare rental returns with investments in market linked instruments such as systematic withdrawal plans (SWPs) and index funds. He suggested that investing ₹80 lakh elsewhere may provide both financial stability and peace of mind.

“Sometimes I genuinely feel it is better to sell the flat and invest those ₹80 lakhs into SWP or index funds,” he wrote.

He further claimed that, at an estimated 12 percent return, an investor could withdraw nearly ₹70,000 every month for three decades and still retain significant wealth.

“At around 12 percent returns, you can take nearly ₹70k monthly for 30 years peacefully, and even after 30 years you may still have around ₹2.6 crore left, which is probably more than the future value of that flat itself,” he said.

‘Return on mental peace’

Beyond financial calculations, the landlord said the larger issue was the constant stress associated with property ownership. He listed tenant disputes, maintenance concerns and housing society issues among the recurring challenges.

“No tenant drama. No electricity arguments. No maintenance stress. No society headaches,” the user wrote while explaining why alternative investments seemed more appealing to him.

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Ending the post on a reflective note, he argued that discussions around investment returns rarely account for emotional wellbeing.

“People talk a lot about return on investment. Very few people talk about return on mental peace,” he observed.

He concluded by asking fellow landlords a direct question: “Real estate owners, tell me honestly. Is rental income still worth the stress today?”