Is the Indian economy an 'elephant' or a 'tiger'? Anand Mahindra weighs in

Mahindra Group supremo and Padma awardee Anand Mahindra likened the Indian economy to an elephant in a recent tweet. He also mentioned that the economy was “termed a Tiger as its growth sped up.” Mahindra stated that the world should not count us out, adding that India always finds a way to get over obstacles in its way. To illustrate his point further, the industrialist shared a video of an elephant that attempts to cross a bridge and finally succeeds at it, albeit a bit awkwardly.

“The Indian economy is often referred to as an Elephant. More recently, it was termed a Tiger as its growth sped up. Well, even if it’s an Elephant, this shows that you should never count us out; we always find a way – no matter how awkward- to get over hurdles in our way!,” Mahindra tweeted. Mahindra’s recent tweet has garnered numerous likes and retweets at the time of writing this story.

The Indian economy is often referred to as an Elephant. More recently it was termed a Tiger as its growth sped up. Well, even if it’s an Elephant, this shows that you should never count us out; we always find a way-no matter how awkward-to get over hurdles in our way! #Monday pic.twitter.com/hTpHLmQhWP — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 22, 2021

This, however, is not the only time that Mahindra expressed pride in the India growth story. He retweeted a tweet by Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on the indigenously developed destroyer ship INS Vishakhapatnam. “Every such completed Make-In-India defence product constitutes a huge rise in the reservoir of indigenous, cutting-edge tech,” he tweeted.

💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽 Every such completed make-in-india defence product constitutes a huge rise in the reservoir of indigenous, cutting-edge tech. https://t.co/nWF5zr6YEv — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 21, 2021

The Mumbai-based business mogul was also in the news for threatening legal action against an Instagram page which falsely attributed a quote to him. He shared a screenshot of the quote followed by two memes which he said he will share every time he spots fake news. “As a colleague told me: ‘It looks it’s hunting season on you with miscreants on the internet.’ Another completely fabricated quote falsely attributed to me. I’ll be taking legal action. Meanwhile, I’m going to post the 2 memes to the right, below, whenever I spot more fakes!,” he said in a tweet.

As a colleague told me: ‘It looks like it’s hunting season on you with miscreants on the internet.’ Another completely fabricated quote falsely attributed to me. I’ll be taking legal action. Meanwhile, I’m going to post the 2 memes to the right, below, whenever I spot more fakes! pic.twitter.com/9DPM5k0Kde — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 21, 2021

Also read: Anand Mahindra threatens legal action after Instagram page attributes fake quote to him

Also read: 'I've not invested a single rupee in cryptos': Anand Mahindra on 'wealth loophole' report