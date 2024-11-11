IT professional turns side hustle into Rs 1.25 cr business, here's how

Houston-based IT professional Leena Pettigrew transformed her tendency to kill houseplants into a successful business, earning nearly Rs 1.25 crore (about $148,600) in just one year. What started as an effort to add greenery to her home’s empty corners has evolved into a lucrative side business that not only supports her family but also allows her husband, Marquise, to reduce his work hours.

Leena's plant journey began modestly in 2017 when a golden pothos she received as a gift didn’t survive under her care. It wasn't until five years later, in 2022, that she decided to try indoor gardening again. A visit to a local store for succulents sparked an obsession, and soon their home was filled with large, leafy Monsteras and other oversized plants.

As space became limited, Leena turned to an online marketplace, Palmstreet, to sell her surplus plants. She launched her side business in June through live-streamed auctions on the platform.

By July 2024, the Pettigrews were earning an average of $12,380 each month, according to financial records reviewed by CNBC. Operating out of their garage, which has been converted into a greenhouse, the couple manages up to 1,000 plants at any given time.

Although Leena still works full-time in IT, earning around $90,000 annually, her plant business has evolved into much more than a hobby. With Marquise’s support, they’ve grown the business to a point where it supports both of their incomes. Additionally, Leena serves as a paid consultant for Palmstreet, advising new plant-selling entrepreneurs.

The couple's business took a major turn after a pivotal moment during one of their early livestreams. Initially nervous about being on camera, Leena became more at ease when Marquise joined her, cracking jokes and playfully arranging the plants. "He made me laugh, which really helped me open up," Leena recalls. Their natural chemistry clicked with viewers, and their first four-hour livestream auction ended with 53 plants sold.

As their popularity grew, they fine-tuned their business approach and started charging higher prices. Today, Leena can sell large Monsteras for around ₹9,500 ($115), with each livestream resulting in sales of about 100 plants.

Thanks to the success of their side business, Marquise has scaled back his hours at an auto repair shop he co-owned, a job he found demanding. He now only takes appointments by request, mostly from friends and family.

In contrast, the plant business offers a welcome break from their other commitments. Leena shares that their team of five part-time contractors depend on the couple’s business for extra income, not as their main source of livelihood, which reduces some of the pressure. With a more relaxed and satisfied customer base, the couple finds the whole experience to be more rewarding.

To manage their various income streams—Leena’s IT job, the plant business, Marquise’s auto shop, and his side gig as a virtual mechanic—the Pettigrews have started prioritizing personal time. "The extra income has even allowed us to take short weekend trips around Texas, which has been a much-needed escape," says Leena, acknowledging the challenges of balancing work from home with managing a side business in their garage.

Looking ahead, Leena dreams of eventually surpassing her IT salary with the plant business. If that happens, she hopes to sell the auto shop, move to Florida, and open a large greenhouse. She envisions hiring enough staff to ease their workload and dedicating more time to volunteering.