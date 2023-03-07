‘It was wonderful’: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates meets Infosys' Nandan Nilekani to discuss philanthropy and India’s digital growth

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, who is on a visit to India, has been meeting politicians, businessmen, industrialists and others. He is also enjoying new experiences such as cooking food, riding electric rickshaw, etc. Now the billionaire philanthropist Gates met Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani and his wife Rohini and discussed philanthropy and digital growth of India.

Gates earlier met cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, former Harvard classmate Anand Mahindra, Wipro chairman Rishad Premji, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Nandan Nilekani took to Twitter to share a photo of the three. “It was wonderful for Rohini and me to meet Bill Gates and discuss philanthropy, and the phenomenal progress India has made on Digital Public Infrastructure since his last visit!” he wrote.

In his blog post Gates Notes, Gates wrote in 2019 that he first met Nilekani 25 years ago when the latter was working towards the growth of Infosys. Gates was impressed to see his entrepreneurial passion and how he “lent that to philanthropy and public service over the years.”

Besides Infosys, Nilekani also co-founded the EkStep Foundation with wife Rohini, which aims to improve education.

Gates has regularly been updating his blog and social media handles with updates from his India trip. On Monday, he posted a video of him driving a Mahindra e-rickshaw, Treo with Kishore Kumar and Manna Dey's classic 'Babu Samjho Ishaare' playing in the background.

Gates described his video as, "India’s passion for innovation never ceases to amaze. I drove an electric rickshaw, capable of traveling up to 131km (about 81 miles) and carrying up to 4 people. It’s inspiring seeing companies like Mahindra contribute to the decarbonization of the transportation industry."

Microsoft co-founder was recently cooking millet khichdi (porridge) with Union Minister Smriti Irani at a program focused on ‘Empowerment through nourishment campaign’.

Irani shared the video on Twitter which showed Gates standing next to her and assisting with the preparation of tadka for the khichdi. The video also showed the philanthropist mixing ingredients needed for khichdi and then tasting it.

Gates also met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said he was more optimistic than ever about the progress that India was making in health, development, and climate. The billionaire said India is showing what is possible "when we invest in innovation". "I hope India will continue this progress and share its innovations with the world," Gates said.

